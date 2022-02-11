5 things to watch out for in the Premier League this weekend

It's Valentine's weekend for many couples but the Premier League faithful are looking forward to their one true love and that's some football on the weekend. The English top-flight was on a brief break as some international and FA Cup fixtures were scheduled for play but returned in mid-week.

Now, in quick succession, there are more Premier League matches waiting for the clubs at the weekend. Chelsea did not feature in mid-week as they were away playing in the FIFA Club World Cup and have reached the finals. Due to the same, their game against Arsenal this Saturday stands postponed too. It's a shame because that is one London derby that rarely disappoints.

Worry not, though, the Premier League has lots on offer despite the absence of the reigning European champions. There are games that will be too close to call, and some, where we could even witness one-way traffic.

However, there's enough between those two extremes as well. Here are five things to watch out for in the Premier League this weekend.

#1 Manchester United brace themselves as in form Southampton visit Old Trafford

Manchester United fans are already dealing with the misery of going another season trophyless. Now their club now looks like it could well fall short of making the Premier League top-four as they currently sit in sixth position.

There are more questions at the club than answers available. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is trying various things with his personnel but nothing seems to click.

The Red Devils dropped points again from winning position against Burnley in the Premier League in their last game. They started the game well, but lost their rhythm as the game progressed. When the chances presented themselves, they were not clinical in finishing.

Moreover, they took the foot off the gas when they were really dominant and allowed Sean Dyche's team to grind a draw, who were impressive themselves.

Southampton, on the other hand, have now entered the top-half of the points table with their win in a thrilling encounter against Tottenham Hotspur. Saints are on a roll having drawn with Manchester City and beating Spurs and that spells bad news for the Old Trafford club.

Ralf Hassenhutl's side are more hungry than Rangnick's and have shown great fighting spirit. They are playing on the front foot having found the right combination in attack. Don't expect them to set up defensively when they visit the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Rangnick also has to figure out whether he can afford to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for a second straight game. The Portuguese may be 37 now, but he definitely did not come to Old Trafford to sit on the bench. His unsatisfied ego and hunger could have ill-effects on the team.

#2 Liverpool determined to keep pressure on Manchester City with a win against Burnley

The Africa Cup of Nations is over and that means Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are both available to Jurgen Klopp. Diogo Jota has been in inspirational form and is becoming a regular on the score sheet. Luis Diaz has played two games for Liverpool and looks like a tailor-made Reds player.

All that, alongside the fact that Manchester City are currently nine points ahead of them, who indeed have a game in hand must excite Liverpool fans. If there is remotely a title race in the Premier League right now, then it depends on Liverpool getting all three points week in and week out.

Klopp's side made light work of Leicester City in their last game winning 2-0. However, the manager has previously admitted that his side do struggle against teams who play a low block.

Sean Dyche and Burnley love a low block as we all know and their performance against Manchester United will surely uplift their morale. Wout Weghorst made his Premier League debut against United and he has fit in like a duck taking to the water. He used his 6'6 frame to his absolute advantage and kept pestering the Red Devils.

The Reds are very resolute in defense, but how they cope up with Weghorst's physicality will certainly make for an entertaining show. Burnley have played fewer games than their relegation rivals and every point they earn will help them keep themselves in the division.

Similarly, Klopp and co. are the only ones who can keep any sort of pressure on Pep Guardiola's side. Any points they drop now could virtually end the title race then and there.

#3 Newcastle prepare for Aston Villa test after finally leaving relegation zone

Newcastle United have shown an exhibition of their newfound financial powers in the January transfer window. They were the biggest spenders in Europe, spending around £90 million and however shocking that may sound, we might have to get used to it. After their shopping spree, the side looks more complete and definitely competent enough to beat the drop.

Speaking of beating the drop, the Magpies took complete advantage of a lackluster Everton in their previous game. They gained all three points with a convincing 3-1 victory. Eddie Howe's side are finally out of the relegation zone and will now look to move upwards with positive strides.

However, there is another team who had an impressive January and that is Aston Villa. Stevan Gerrard's side have added Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho to their ranks and the two have repaid the manager's faith on back-to-back occasions.

The on loan Brazilian has found his footing in the Premier League and is really having a say in games. He has already scored two goals and provided two assists. In the previous fixture, Villa played an absolute end-to-end encounter against Leeds United. The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes and were locked at 3-3.

Although Villa have had no problems scoring goals under Gerrard, they haven't really been all that flawless in defense either. Howe's side have the momentum with two wins in two Premier League games. They could really give the visitors a run for their money at St. James' Park.

