5 things we learned from Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City

Raheem Sterling put the first nail in Arsenal's opening day coffin

Arsenal lost their opening Premier League game 2-0 against reigning champions Manchester City, with goals in either half from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva. The result was probably to be expected, but what can we learn from the way they played and the manner of their defeat?

#1 Unai Emery needs time to implement his plans

When Pep Guardiola first joined Manchester City, it took him a full season to get them playing the way he wanted. Likewise, Emery will need time to get his ideas across, and he should be given this, by players and fans alike.

Unai Emery has come in with a clear philosophy, much in the same way Arsene Wenger did when he started at Arsenal in 1996. Wenger was successful pretty quickly, winning the league in his first full season, but on yesterday's evidence, it'll take a miracle for Emery to replicate his predecessor.

Playing out from the back at all costs proved troublesome for the Arsenal players, with a number of stray passes putting them in danger, but the manager must have commanded this of his squad because they persisted with it long after it had been calamitous.

