5 things we've learned about Liverpool this season

Rohit George FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 265 // 13 May 2019, 01:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool have enjoyed an incredible Premier League season.

The 2018-19 Premier League season will always be remembered as one of the most exhilarating campaigns of all time. Not only did the title race go down to the last day of the season, but Manchester City eventually managed to beat Liverpool by just a solitary point. Despite suffering heartbreak on the final day of the season, Liverpool still have a shot at glory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on June 1.

In addition to this, following Liverpool's heroics in the semi-finals earlier this week, it is highly likely that the Reds will eventually end their season on a high. Here are five things we've learned about Jurgen Klopp and his men over the course of their 2018-19 Premier League season:

#5. Making the right moves in the transfer market has transformed Liverpool's fortunes

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been immense for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool enjoyed a fairly decent 2017-18 domestic season, with their attacking trio of Mohamad Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané scoring goals for fun. However, the one thing that cost Klopp and his team was their defensive frailties, which emphasised the fact that the club needed to invest in a couple of world-class defensive reinforcements.

And that is exactly what the Anfield-based outfit did during last summer's transfer window by adding the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker to their squad.

Together, the Dutch defender and Brazilian goalkeeper, have taken Liverpool to the next level as the club has developed a new-found solidity at the back over the course of the just-concluded domestic campaign. This also has to do with the fact that both van Djik and Alisson have a no-nonsense approach to their respective roles and their additions have undoubtedly improved Liverpool by leaps and bounds.

1 / 5 NEXT