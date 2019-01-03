×
5 Things which helped Liverpool to reach top of the table

Debjoy Biswas
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
228   //    03 Jan 2019, 16:13 IST

Liverpool is unbeaten the Premier League
Liverpool is unbeaten the Premier League

Liverpool fans had a cheerful Christmas week with their team currently at the top of the table. This wouldn't have been possible without some brilliant performance from some key players at the right time. At the moment they are looking near-perfect on the pitch. Liverpool are coordinating well amongst themselves and enjoying their brand of football. Fans and critics are happy with the team's current performance. The team is shaping up really well under Jurgen Klopp's guidance.

The Reds are unbeaten in the league this season. They have played twenty matches with 17 wins and 3 draws. They have extended their lead at the top to six points and are travelling to Manchester to play against City. This is going to be one of the most crucial match for both the team. Manchester City would look forward to winning this to reduce the points gap and Liverpool would definitely eye for a win to increase the lead further.

It is too early to predict the league champions but Liverpool looks favourite at the moment without any doubt. There are some changes in the squad and form of few players which assisted Liverpool to keep the momentum. Let's have a look what helped Klopp's team to reach to the top of the table.

#5 Shaqiri's inclusion


Shaqiri has signed for £13.5million in the last summer.
Shaqiri has signed for £13.5million in the last summer.

Shaqiri signed for £13.5million in the last summer. This has brought the spark in the Liverpool's midfield which was somehow missing after Coutinho's departure. He was excellent for his country in the World Cup and carried the same form to Anfield.

The Swiss attacker has been amazing when he has come on the field for the Reds in this season.

He has played nine matches - coming on as a substitute six times - and scored six goals and assisted twice.


Debjoy Biswas
CONTRIBUTOR
Football, Music, Travel
