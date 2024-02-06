5 times Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle voiced out her strong opinions online 

Chelsea superstar Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle da Silva is a popular social media presence and has often stirred the pot online with her strong opinions.

Isabelle has been on the sidelines throughout Silva's career and shows robust support to any club her husband plays for. The Brazilian ace has represented teams like AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, the Brazil national team, and more during his career.

From supporting her partner in the World Cups to cheering for him during club games, Isabelle always has Silva's back.

However, Isabelle is not one to hide her opinions. She doesn't mince her words and isn't afraid to put out her feelings on social media.

Isabelle's recent cryptic tweet aimed at Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be taken for example. Here, we take a look at the five instances when Thiago Silva's wife has voiced out her strong opinions online.

#1 Mauricio Pochettino catches strays

Mauricio Pochettino was brought in as Chelsea manager at the start of the season. The Argentine had the difficult job of steadying the Blues' tumultuous ship.

It's fair to say Pochettino hasn't been able to do that so far. The Stamford Bridge outfit languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table (11th) with 31 points from 23 matches.

Their most recent setback came at home against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club's supporters were also heard chanting former manager Jose Mourinho's name, who is currently without a job.

Isabelle voiced her opinion as well, sending out a cryptic tweet, which read:

"It's time for change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

Fair to say Isabelle made her stance clear as daylight despite not naming Pochettino directly in her tweet.

#2 Criticizing Unai Emery's tactics

Thiago Silva was one of PSG's most notable superstars during his stint in France. He was a rock at the back for the Parisians and often a player for the big games.

However, back in 2018, then PSG coach Unai Emery made a surprise choice, dropping Silva for a UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. Los Blancos won the Santiago Bernabeu showdown 3-1, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

Silva remained an unused substitute and Isabelle fired shots at Emery following the game, writing on Instagram:

"Tactics, tactics, tactics?"

#3 Mocking Andy Robertson

Isabelle doesn't only have her husband's back, on occasions, she has also defended Silva's teammates on social media. Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has previously felt her wrath.

Back in December 2020, Robertson posted a video of him bamboozling Jorginho during a September 2020 clash. The Merseysiders won that game 2-0.

Isabelle came out guns blazing, hilariously skinning the Liverpool full-back on TikTok. She wrote:

"Chilwell is better than u dude you even lost to Southampton."

Over 500,000 fans liked Isabelle's post. It must have been a hard one to swallow for Robertson.

#4 Ex-Chelsea striker Timo Werner endured her wrath

Timo Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig as one of the best strikers in German football. Werner, however, never fulfilled his potential at Stamford Bridge and was often criticized for his poor finishing.

Back in April 2021, Chelsea and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Isabelle ripped apart Werner online for the German's poor finishing during the game.

She wrote on Instagram (as per Daily Mail):

"This is karma, guys. Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?"

The rant didn't stop there. In a subsequent video, Isabelle said:

"We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don't want to score, I don't know why they don't score."

Thankfully for Isabelle, Werner didn't last too long at Stamford Bridge, leaving the Premier League club in 2022.

#5 Daniel Amartey torn apart after row with Thiago Silva

In May 2021, Thiago Silva was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Leicester City's Daniel Amartey. Isabelle, as always, had her husband's back.

She posted a snapshot of the confrontation, writing on her X (formerly Twitter):

"That's right, show who's boss."

A week earlier, Leicester had beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Amartey was spotted throwing Chelsea's flag away after the game. Isabelle also referred to that, writing:

"We didn't forget you Amartey."

Few wives are as passionately involved fans of their partners' teams as Isabelle is. She has also been through the thick and thin for Thiago Silva.