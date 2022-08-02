5 times cricketers copied iconic celebrations of footballers

Cricket and football are two vastly different sports, but celebrations are part and parcel of both. In a country like India, a large number of people follow both cricket and football and are very familiar with the superstars of both worlds.

In football, there is usually one cause for celebration when the game is going on. That's when a player scores a goal and wheels away to share the joy with the fans and his teammates. In cricket, it usually happens when a player hits a century or takes a wicket.

Back in the day, it used to be that footballers would execute extravagant and innovative celebrations while cricketers would stick to the basics. They'd just take off their helmet and raise their bat after scoring a ton or run around in joy before embracing their teammates after taking a wicket.

But now more and more cricketers are adopting iconic celebrations. Some have chosen to emulate famous footballers. Without further ado, let's take a look at five times cricketers copied iconic celebrations of footballers.

#5 Mohammed Siraj - Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu

Mohammed Siraj doing the 'Siu' celebration

In late 2021, India was touring South Africa and Mohammed Siraj was growing in reputation as a consistent wicket-taker in tests. On Day 3 of the first test held at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Siraj picked up the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa were reduced to 32 for the loss of four wickets with Van der Dussen's dismissal and Siraj celebrated the moment in memorable fashion. He did Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration and netizens were quick to catch onto it.

It was a reflection of just how big a global icon Ronaldo is.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav - Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Calma' celebration

Suryakumar Yadav doing the 'Calma' celebration

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, is one of the best shotmakers to have come through to the Indian cricket team in recent times. The innovative and dynamic batsman has a huge fan following thanks to his exploits in the Indian Premier League.

In 2020, SKY was snubbed by Team India but he used the platform that IPL provides to respond in style to his critics. In an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yadav scored a brilliant 79 off just 43 balls.

He won the game for the Mumbai Indians by scoring a boundary off Siraj in the 20th over. He then proceeded to take his helmet off and did Ronaldo's iconic 'Calma' celebration.

#3 Umesh Yadav - Kylian Mbappe's celebration

Umesh Yadav (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

Umesh Yadav is one of the fastest bowlers that India have ever produced. He currently plays for Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Earlier this year in IPL 2022, Yadav opened the bowling for the Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He picked up a wicket and did not wheel away in celebration as he usually does. Instead, he turned around and celebrated in a way that resembled Kylian Mbappe's iconic celebration with his hands folded and tucked into his armpits.

It clearly looked like a tribute to the French footballer who is widely viewed as the crown prince of football.

#2 KL Rahul - Memphis Depay/Ayoze Perez celebration

KL Rahul celebrates a century against the West Indies (cred: Punjab Kings IPL)

KL Rahul is one of the finest top-order batsmen in the world and he has been tearing it up for the Indian criciket team in recent years. In the 2019 ODI series between India and West Indies, Rahul scored a century as India managed to put 387 runs on the board in 50 overs at the loss of just five wickets.

Rohit Sharma scored 159 and Rahul scored 102. After scoring the hundred, Rahul took off his helmet and then put his index fingers into both ears to celebrate like Leicester City's Ayoze Perez. It's a celebration that's also been popularized by Barcelona's Memphis Depay.

On being asked why he chose to celebrate his ton that way after India's inning got over, Rahul said (via Latestly):

“I would rather want it to stay a mystery.”

#1 Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo's salute

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

KL Rahul played one of the most entertaining T20 knocks of all time as he scored 101 in just 54 balls to help India register a win over England in the first game of a three-match series in 2018. He celebrated his hundred with a 'dab' before joining Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, to share his elation.

The duo then did the 'salute' celebration popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo during their time together at Real Madrid. On being asked about the celebration by Dinesh Karthik in a post-match interview, Rahul said (via Crictracker):

“By the end of the England series, I want to have a different handshake with all the members in the team right now. I have one with Hardik (Pandya). With Virat you saw it."

On being asked whether the celebration was inspired by Ronaldo, he added:

"Yea, sort of. You know Virat’s a huge Ronaldo fan.”

BCCI

Full Video Link----> DON'T MISS: From his match-winning century, him going through tough times to coming up with new celebration styles, @klrahul11 speaks to @DineshKarthik post #TeamIndia 's comprehensive 1st T20I win against England - by @RajalArora

