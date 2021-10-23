5 times Cristiano Ronaldo saved Portugal

Having not won a single piece of major silverware since their maiden international match in 1921, Portugal have soared to great heights under the superb leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old talisman famously led his nation to glory at Euro 2016, demolishing their 95-year-old trophy drought in style. With a talented group of youngsters at their core and Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the project, Portugal have improved by leaps and bounds in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo created history with Portugal in 2021

Euro 2020 proved to be an extravagant bonanza for football fans all across the globe, providing them with several edge-of-the-seat moments. Unfortunately, Portugal failed to conjure a memorable display, departing early in the first knockout phase. Despite his side's overall disappointing showing, Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be their sole superstar in the competition.

The Manchester United star had a cracker of a tournament individually, finishing as the joint highest goal-getter with five goals, despite Portugal's early exit. In the process, he became the all-time top-scorer in the Euros, surpassing Michel Platini's tally of nine goals.

However, the most significant achievement of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career occurred during a clash against the Republic of Ireland recently. A brace against the Irish side in the World Cup qualifier propelled him to the top spot in the scoring charts of men's international football.

With 115 goals for his nation, Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest international player. While his goalscoring antics have received widespread acclaim, Ronaldo is also known for grabbing crucial strikes at the darkest of hours. Taking his ability to salvage the day into consideration, let's take a look at five times when Cristiano Ronaldo saved Portugal from the clutches of doom:

#5 Portugal vs Hungary, UEFA European Championship Group Stage (3-3, 2016)

Hungary v Portugal - Group F: UEFA Euro 2016

Winners of Euro 2016, Portugal have Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for their triumph at the said tournament. Ronaldo's relentless efforts kept his side alive in the competition, which eventually acted as the stepping stone to their triumph in the final.

Os Navegadores began their European campaign in a woeful manner, drawing their first two group stage matches against minnows Austria and Iceland. Standing on the cusp of elimination, Portugal desperately needed a point in their final group stage fixture against Hungary.

With diminishing hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase, Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion to save the day for his country.

With diminishing hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase, Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion to save the day for his country. He brilliantly set up Nani for Portugal's opener, scoring a second-half brace to tie things up against a rampant Hungary side. The game ended 3-3, and Portugal were able to scrape their way into the Round-of-16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. The rest, as we know, is history.

#4 Portugal vs the Netherlands, UEFA European Championship Group Stage (2-1, 2012)

Ronaldo triumphed over the Netherlands once again in 2019

Like 2016, Portugal faced a similar position in 2012. Paulo Bento's side headed into their ultimate group stage match, still unsure of their fate in the Euros. Although the Netherlands were experiencing one of the worst patches of form in 2013, they still had the talent to stage an upset.

Denmark and Portugal were tied on points after the conclusion of matchday two, with Germany comfortably leading Group B. According to the regulations back then, only two teams per group had the liberty to progress further into the tournament. So as things stood on the final day, either Portugal or Denmark were destined to crash out.

To their horror, Cristiano Ronaldo's side conceded an 11th-minute goal in the said fixture, putting them on the back foot from the get-go. However, their prolific No.7 had his eyes dead-set on the goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo rallied his teammates to press the Dutch, constantly bombarding them with attacks. In the end, Portugal managed to come out on top, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. The score ended at 2-1, with Denmark and the Netherlands getting eliminated.

