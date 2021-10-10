5 players Real Madrid should have never sold

Although La Fabrica has produced several generational talents over the years, Real Madrid have a history of making extravagant signings. Their 'Galacticos' policy of recruiting the most well-known and marketable stars gained significant momentum in the early 2000s. Having spent an eye-watering amount of €355 million in 2019, Real Madrid are still implementing the said practice to an extent.

Most expensive signings conducted by Real Madrid

With a rejected offer reportedly in excess of €200 million for PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer, the 34-time La Liga champions are not expected to change their habit. Real Madrid have already broken the world record for the highest transfer fee paid in club football on three occasions. Considering their current intentions, Carlo Ancelotti's side could end up shattering the record once again in 2022.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. https://t.co/rKIy9M6Nak

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in 2009 dominated the headlines in every newspaper, with Real Madrid splashing out a then record €94 million for his services. However, Gareth Bale's €101 million acquisition in 2013 quickly overshadowed the exorbitant fee involved in Ronaldo's transfer. At the time of writing, Eden Hazard is the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history, having swapped Chelsea for the Bernabeu in exchange for €115 million.

However, Real Madrid's prodigal habit of spending bucket-loads of cash has a huge downside, other than the financial aspect. To fund their big-money moves, the men in white often end up sacrificing established and crucial first-team members. With Real Madrid having a profound history of offloading stars at the wrong time, let's take a look at five such players that they should have never sold:

#5 Samuel Eto'o to RCD Mallorca

Eto'o had an astounding stint at Barcelona

A bona fide Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto'o was once a budding striker, trying to make a name for himself in the Real Madrid academy. The Cameroonian veteran joined Los Blancos' youth setup in 1997 at the tender age of 16, with hopes of cementing a place in the senior squad one day.

Due to a quota on non-European Union players according to regulations in the lower leagues of Spanish football, Eto'o spent most of his time out on loan. After a meager seven appearances with the first team, he was shipped off to RCD Mallorca in 2000 for a fee of €4.5 million.

Leonard Onochie @leonardnoxx For FC Barcelona;

Apps -199👕

Goals - 130⚽️

Asst - 40 🅰️

La Liga - x3 🏆

UCL - x2 🏆

CDR - x1 🏆

SSC - x2 🏆

05/06 - Pichichi🥇

05 - AFK Footballer of the year🥇 Samuel Eto'o achieved all that in a Blaugrana 🔵🔴shirt & became the club’s 8th highest goal scorers .

Top class💥 For FC Barcelona;

Apps -199👕

Goals - 130⚽️

Asst - 40 🅰️

La Liga - x3 🏆

UCL - x2 🏆

CDR - x1 🏆

SSC - x2 🏆

05/06 - Pichichi🥇

05 - AFK Footballer of the year🥇 Samuel Eto'o achieved all that in a Blaugrana 🔵🔴shirt & became the club’s 8th highest goal scorers .

Top class💥 https://t.co/IunwvvKlnl

The talented prodigy burst onto the scene at Mallorca, scoring 67 goals in four years. A big-money move to Barcelona followed, where Eto'o went on to elevate his game to unimaginable levels. He became an integral cog in Pep Guardiola's rampant Barca side, dismantling Real Madrid on multiple occasions. With two continental trebles and 416 career goals to his name, Real Madrid would've faired a lot better with Eto'o in their team.

#4 Angel Di Maria to Manchester United

Di Maria was a superstar at Madrid

In 2014, Real Madrid authorized the departure of Angel Di Maria to Manchester United in order to facilitate funds for the purchase of James Rodriguez. Even though they were able to recoup a whopping €75 million from his sale, Real Madrid somehow ended up on the losing side of the bargain.

Following the exit of Mesut Ozil and the arrival of Gareth Bale in 2013, Di Maria bravely took up the mantle as Real Madrid's chief creator. His transition from being an industrious wideman to a dynamic midfielder was so smoothly executed that he ended up with 25 assists that season.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 📸| On this day, 8 years ago Angel Di Maria did this... Do you remember what match was this, what was the score and who scored the goals? ⤵️ 📸| On this day, 8 years ago Angel Di Maria did this... Do you remember what match was this, what was the score and who scored the goals? ⤵️ https://t.co/tAQjd5T0ks

Despite guiding Real Madrid to their 10th Champions League title and grabbing the Man of the Match award in the final, he was sold to United just two months later. While the innovative playmaker did struggle to adapt to life in England, he has been a top player for both PSG and Argentina for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid failed miserably to incorporate his replacement into their squad, selling Rodriguez to Everton in 2020.

Also read: 5 players Barcelona should have never sold

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith