5 times Ed Woodward overpaid for a Manchester United signing

Manchester United have had a tumultuous period since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. This period of turbulence has coincided with the stewardship of Ed Woodward, who has served as the executive vice-chairman for the club.

His duties have included all aspects of the club's operations, from commerce to approving player signings. While Woodward has done the former component of his job with astuteness, it's the latter where the former investment banker has failed.

It has been all show and little result for Manchester United

Manchester United have never had a shortage of riches in the bank despite continually falling standards for their on-field performances. Neither have the Red Devils stopped acquiring talent nor has the club spared any expenses.

But success has been rare, and the Manchester-based club have often ended up overspending. The next five cases represent some of the overly expensive deals Ed Woodward has sanctioned during his reign, which is set to end this month.

#5 Morgan Schneiderlin - £31.5M

Morgan Schneirderlin never fully settled at Old Trafford and was quickly branded a mediocre player.

Morgan Schneiderlin exhibited traits and abilities that seemed quite attractive when playing for Southampton in the Premier League. His performances coincided with Manchester United's dire need for midfield talent following a terrible period under David Moyes.

What transpired was a signing that has been a complete disaster for both the player and the Red Devils.

utdreport @utdreport Morgan Schneiderlin: "It was a pride, an honour [to represent Manchester United]. I would have liked my time there to be longer, to have a different end, but it’s probably my fault. I should have been more patient, once again." Morgan Schneiderlin: "It was a pride, an honour [to represent Manchester United]. I would have liked my time there to be longer, to have a different end, but it’s probably my fault. I should have been more patient, once again."

Schneiderlin was one of Southampton's most important players but it was quite the opposite at Manchester. It was evident that the Frenchman didn't have what was needed to succeed with the Premier League giants.

He managed 47 appearances and was shaky for most of his time on the pitch before being sold to Everton. While goals are not commonly expected of a defensive midfielder, his overall tally of one goal and one assist is extremely paltry.

#4 Fred - £53.1M

Fred is slowly proving doubters wrong but has not been worth the investment thus far.

When Manchester United acquired Fred, the Brazilian was one of the most sought-after talents across Europe. The midfielder showed his talent for Shakhtar Donetsk, and when Woodward secured a deal worth £53.1 million, it looked like money well spent.

Fred has had many chances to prove himself as the midfielder has made 141 appearances for the Premier League club. Despite playing in a traditionally defensive role, he has also contributed to the attack with 16 goal involvements.

The major problem with Fred, however, has been his distinct lack of consistency. While he is great to watch sometimes, he looks extremely poor on occasion. Many of his critics have even admonished former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the game time Fred has managed to receive at United.

He is a regular once again under new manager Ralf Rangnick, and fans will be hopeful that Fred can replicate the ability he once showed in Ukraine.

