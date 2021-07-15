5 times Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo met on the grandest stage

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably two of the greatest players to have ever graced the game.

The two players have won a whopping 11 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves and are the only ones to amass eight hat-tricks and over 100 goals apiece in the Champions League.

Both Messi and Ronaldo, despite being on the wrong side of 30, dazzled for their national teams at Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020, respectively.

While Ronaldo's tournament-leading five goals weren't enough to avert a disappointing Round-of-16 exit for holders Portugal, Messi's four goals and five assists led Argentina to their first trophy in nearly three decades.

July 10, 2016: Ronaldo wins his first international trophy.



July 10, 2021: Messi wins his first international trophy.



The day of the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZObIG2vsR5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2021

Over the years, Messi and Ronaldo have met on many occasions - 36 to be precise - for club (34) and country (2).

The Argentinian narrowly edges his Portugal counterpart in terms of goals scored (22-21), with Messi's team emerging victorious on 16 occasions to Ronaldo's 11.

On that note, let's have a look at the five best meetings between the legendary duo.

#5 Champions League 2020-21 - Barcelona 0:3 Juventus (Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace at Camp Nou.

In the only meeting between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League group stage, Juventus ran out 3-0 winners to usurp the hosts to first place in the group.

Ronaldo outshone Messi in the game by scoring a brace in that Camp Nou meeting. In the process, the Bianconeri striker ended a long scoring drought against Barcelona in the Champions League.

It was the first meeting between the two players in more than two years since Ronaldo left Spanish shores for Italy in the summer of 2018.

With both teams already through to the Round of 16 prior to this game, the usual intensity of a Champions League game featuring Messi and Ronaldo was missing.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo scored a pair of penalties to help Juventus end Barcelona's 38-game unbeaten home run in the Champions League.

2 Ronaldo penalties and a McKennie goal helps Juventus top the group and end Barcelona's record 38-game home unbeaten run in the Champions League ! #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve

. pic.twitter.com/vM0PNdeMk4 — Mike Pellegrini Online (@MIKE_BROWNS_UK) December 8, 2020

Messi, meanwhile, had five shots on target but failed to beat Gianluigi Buffon as Barcelona slumped to a disappointing defeat on home turf.

#4 Copa Del Rey 2012-13 - Barcelona 1:3 Real Madrid (Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace)

Cristiano Ronaldo exults after scoring at the Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled at the home of Barcelona, scoring in his sixth straight visit to Camp Nou to inspire Real Madrid to the 2012-13 Copa Del Rey final with a 3-1 victory (4-2 on aggregate).

After the first leg of the semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu had ended at 1-1, it was Real Madrid who took the initiative at the Camp Nou in the return leg, thanks to Ronaldo's early opener.

With the Portuguese also scoring early into the second half, Real Madrid took a significant step towards the final.

Raphael Varane's strike twenty minutes from time rubber-stamped Madrid's passage to the title match, with Jordi Alba's 89th-minute strike proving no more than a consolation for Barcelona.

#OTD in 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in a 1-3 Clasico win at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/3XRZ0KAiyr — TheCristianoFan 🇵🇹 (@TheCristianoFan) February 26, 2016

Messi was largely ineffective on the night, failing to test the Madrid goalkeeper enough and squandering a few free-kick opportunities.

