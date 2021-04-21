5 times Real Madrid president Florentino Perez shook the world with his decisions

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has often been associated with making decisions that are sensational and controversial in equal parts.

Florentino Perez has become Real Madrid president twice and if the events that have unfolded over the last few days regarding the European Super League are an indication of how things are going down, he will be forced to make a call on his future.

The European Super League is now just a Group of Death:



Juventus

Milan

Barcelona

Real Madrid#ESL — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) April 21, 2021

Big decisions are nothing new for Florentino Perez. After all, being in charge of one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Europe is not an easy job. Perez has done the unthinkable multiple times and while some of them have been quite welcoming, some of them have not sat well with the club's fans or football fans in general.

On that note, let's take a look at five times Real Madrid president Florentino Perez shook the world with his decisions.

#5 Florentino Perez signing Luis Figo from Barcelona

Luis Figo of Real Madrid is bombarded by missiles while playing against Barcelona

Of all the players that crossed the El Clasico divide, Luis Figo's move from Barcelona to Real Madrid was one that was unpardonable as far as the Catalans are concerned. It was Florentino Perez's masterplan and it worked out to perfection.

Figo was Barcelona's main man at the time and had guided them to multiple trophies and had even dyed his hair red to show his commitment to the club. When Florentino Perez was running for president in 2000, he had to pull a rabbit out of the hat to get people to vote for him.

He promised them that he would sign Luis Figo. Before the election, Perez approached Figo's agent Jose Veiga and offered to pay €1.6 million to them to sign a piece of paper which said if Perez won the election, Figo would join Real Madrid.

But in the unlikely event of Perez becoming president, Figo would have to pay €35 million to rescind the deal. As Perez was not the favourite to win the election at the time, they signed the deal and got the money. But things went south as Perez won the election and Figo couldn't do anything but join Real Madrid.

#4 Letting Vicente Del Bosque leave

Real Madrid coach Vicente Del Bosque is lifted in the air by his players after clinching La Liga Championship in 2001

Vicente Del Bosque enjoyed a successful stint as the manager of Real Madrid from 1999-2003. He won the UEFA Champions League title and the La Liga twice. He looked set to be given a contract extension.

However, Florentino Perez was not a big fan of Del Bosque for some reason. Perez offered Del Bosque the opportunity to continue at Real Madrid in the capacity of the club's technical director. Del Bosque saw the offer as an insult and immediately turned it down.

The decision to let Del Bosque leave was met with condemnation in the Real Madrid dressing room and Fernando Hierro, Steve McManaman and Fernando Morientes voiced their disagreement and all three players were soon shipped out of the club.

That's just the way Florentino Perez decided to run his ship.

