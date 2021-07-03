Forwards are in high demand during this summer transfer window. Jadon Sancho has joined Manchester United on a big-money move while Memphis Depay is now a Barcelona player.

Attackers are always players of interest for any club, no matter what their need is at that moment. It is also hard to prise away a top-quality forward from any European club especially given the current financial climate.

Despite this, various forwards are being linked with big moves this year. Clubs are looking to freshen up things. With strength and depth required at the highest level, it is necessary that they have players of a certain quality in every position.

We look at 5 top attackers who could be on the move this summer.

#5 Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Kingsley Coman has been hugely successful at every club he has been at and boasts an incredible trophy cabinet. According to reports, the France international could be on the move once more.

Coman, who scored the sole goal in the final of the 2019-20 Champions League to ensure Bayern Munich won the treble, is open to leaving the club this summer. Bayern Munich and Coman have not reached an agreement over a new contract and the Bundesliga giants are said to looking for potential buyers.

Message from Munich to Liverpool and United: Bayern want a transfer fee of minimum €90 Million for Kingsley Coman. Also the player thinks this is unrealistic for this Summer @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 30, 2021

The 25-year old joined Bayern Munich from Juventus initially on loan in 2015, with the deal made permanent in 2017. Coman has made 200 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring 41 goals and providing 50 assists.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

#4 Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)

PSV Eindhoven v Willem II - Dutch Eredivisie

Donyell Malen has been one of the best attackers in the Eredivisie over the last couple of seasons and many top clubs have been linked with him for some time now.

Malen spent time in the academies of Ajax and Arsenal before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2018. The Netherlands international was sensational for his side last season, making 26 league starts, scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists.

Donyell Malen, one of the players in Borussia Dortmund list after as @cfbayern reported on Twitch tonight. 🟡⚫️ #BVB



BVB in talks with Mino Raiola to anticipate the competition from English clubs. https://t.co/RcRctUMiel — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021

A versatile forward, the 22-year old is extremely talented and has been suggested as a potential option for clubs like Juventus and Liverpool. Following the transfer of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Malen has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar