5 top goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season (2022-23)

The UEFA Champions League group stage has drawn to a close. We've had an array of surprising results in the group stage. While some of Europe's top teams managed to establish their dominance, some failed to keep their wits about them and got eliminated from the competition.

Some of the best players in the world have got off to a great start in Europe's elite competition. The importance of having a prolific goalscorer in the side, especially in knockout tournaments, cannot be ignored.

Most of the top teams in Europe have elite marksmen leading the attack and have benefitted greatly from their presence. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five top goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 5 goals

Robert Lewandowski's arrival at Barcelona was expected to take the team to the next level. However, Barca have been eliminated from the Champions League after putting on one underwhelming display after the other in the group stage.

Lewandowski managed to score five goals in five appearances but the consensus is that he could have done better. The Poland international failed to score in both group stage games against his former club Bayern Munich as Barca lost the two matches by a combined scoreline of 5-0.

He scored a hat-trick against minnows Viktoria Plzen and bagged a brace in Barca's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan. Suffice to say, Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net in three appearances and that hurt Barcelona severely.

#4 Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) - 5 goals

FC Porto won four of their six group stage games to top Group B and make an emphatic entry into the knockout stages of the Champions League. Mehdi Taremi was a standout performer for the Portuguese outfit as they bounced back after suffering back-to-back defeats in the first two matchdays of the group stage.

Taremi was in sublime form for Sergio Conceicao's side, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five appearances. He picked up a red card in Porto's 2-1 loss against Atletico Madrid in their first group stage game. Upon his return to the side, he showcased irrepressible form.

Taremi bagged braces against Bayer Leverkusen and Club Bruges and also opened the scoring for his side in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at home.

#UCL Taremi has now scored five goals in his last three Champions League matches

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 5 goals

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City this past summer and has helped turn the Sky Blues into a juggernaut of sorts. The Norwegian striker has been extremely prolific in front of goal and at the age of 22, he is already a phenomenal striker.

Haaland's athleticism, movement and poaching ability make him as dangerous a marksman as any in Europe. He only made four appearances for City in the group stage but scored five goals for them.

He bagged a brace against Sevilla in his first ever Champions League game for City. Haaland followed that up with a freakish high-flying winner against Borussia Dortmund. He then netted twice against FC Copenhagen as well.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 7 goals

Mohamed Salah might have had his fair share of struggles in the Premier League so far this season. But he has been in scintillating form in the Champions League for Liverpool. In fact, he has been their main man in Europe so far and his goals have helped fire the Merseysiders into the knockout stages.

Salah has scored seven goals in six appearances for Liverpool. He scored a six-minute hat-trick against Rangers in Liverpool's 7-1 win. It is the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Champions League.

Salah has been one of Europe's most prolific forwards in recent seasons and Liverpool's chances in the Champions League are dependent on his goalscoring ability.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 7 goals

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the best performers in the UEFA Champions League for a few seasons running now. He picked up where he left off last term and has been in excellent form for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season.

Mbappe has scored seven goals and provided three assists in six Champions League appearances for the Parisians so far this campaign. He has now become the youngest player to score 40 goals in the competition's history.

#UCL Kylian Mbappé is now the youngest player to score 40 goals in Champions League history (23 years, 317 days)

