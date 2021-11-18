5 top managers who could be sacked in 2022

Several managers have faced the sack in recent weeks, including Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur and Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. In modern football, the role of a manager is an extremely volatile one, as there is absolutely no job security.

A case in point is Dean Smith, who helped Aston Villa secure promotion for the 2019-20 Premier League. Following a dismal start to the next season, Dean Smith did not enjoy much of a grace period. After five consecutive Premier League defeats, the Englishman was sacked after spending three years at Villa Park.

On that note, here's a look at the five top managers who could be sacked in 2022.

#5 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is currently managing AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho got off to a flying start in Rome, winning his first six matches of the 2021-22 season. However, he has failed to carry on in that same vein, as AS Roma have only won one of their last five Serie A games.

Following his disappointing spell with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the Portuguese was appointed Roma manager in the summer of 2021. That seemed to be the perfect fit for club and manager, as Mourinho had earned his reputation managing the likes of Porto and Inter Milan in his early years.

Much like the aforementioned clubs, Roma are one of the most historic clubs in European football. But their expectations and demands are far less than the likes of Spurs and United. So it was seen as the perfect opportunity for Mourinho to reignite his stellar managerial career.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK The compensation paid by the clubs for sacking Jose Mourinho is a very large amount. The compensation paid by the clubs for sacking Jose Mourinho is a very large amount. https://t.co/2ZVSnaDKJ5

Tammy Abraham was one of Mourinho's first signings after the Portuguese moved to Rome, and Abraham has enjoyed a good start to life in Rome. However, Mourinho might still be under threat of facing the sack if he fails to arrest Roma's slide down the Serie A standings.

Rumours have also suggested that Jose Mourinho might be in contention for a managerial role in the Portugal national team.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is currently in his second spell at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers of the 21st century, with 20 titles under his belt. The Italian is one of a handful of managers to have won three Champions League titles with two different clubs - AC Milan and Real Madrid.

This is Ancelotti's second spell as Real Madrid manager. The Italian abandoned a long-term project at Everton when the Madrid job came calling. He has, thus far, done a decent job with the squad. Real Madrid are currently ranked second in the 2021-22 La Liga table, with a game in hand over table-toppers Real Sociedad.

Following their 2-1 shock defeat to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol, Los Blancos won their next three UEFA Champions League fixtures. They are currently sitting at the top of the table, and are favourites to progress to the knockout stage.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Real Madrid is the most prestigious club, with more history and more fans; it has 13 Champions League and no one has that. I was lucky enough to train at this club a few years ago and now I'm trying to enjoy it again." @marca 🎙| Ancelotti: "Real Madrid is the most prestigious club, with more history and more fans; it has 13 Champions League and no one has that. I was lucky enough to train at this club a few years ago and now I'm trying to enjoy it again." @marca https://t.co/57kYcCFhf4

However, good performances don't necessarily secure one's job at the Santiago Bernabeu. In his first spell as Real Madrid manager, Ancelotti won four titles and the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach accolade. However, he faced the sack when a better option in Rafael Benitez became available in 2015.

The same script might unfold in 2022 if world-class managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane become available.

