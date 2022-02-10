5 top players who sealed moves to rival teams

In football, it's quite rare to see rival clubs selling players to each other. Depending on the intensity of the rivalry, the chances of deals between competing clubs could be as low as zero. Nevertheless, we've witnessed a couple of cases in recent years, which saw some top players switch between two rival teams.

One recent example is Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule. The German has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to switch to Signal Iduna Park when his contract with the Bavarians expires in the summer. It is believed both parties have come to terms on a four-year deal that will see the player go home with €10 million annually.

Following the news of the 26-year-old's potential switch to Dortmund, we've been inspired to look back in time and recall similar transfers from the past. On that note, we present to you five of the top players who have joined rival teams over the years. They are as follows:

#5 David Luiz

David Luiz left Chelsea for Arsenal in 2019.

The Brazilian defender had two spells at Chelsea, the first of which came between 2011 and 2014 after he joined the Blues from Benfica. His second stint lasted between 2016 and 2019 after he returned to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain.

David Luiz joins Arsenal from Chelsea

Immediately after his second spell with the Premier League giants, David Luiz pulled off a shocking transfer to join Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal. The centre-back spent two years at the Emirates Stadium before leaving London to join Flamengo in his home country.

During his time in England, the Brazilian made 213 appearances in the Premier League, with 160 of them coming for Chelsea and 53 coming for the Gunners. He also recorded a combined 14 goals and eight assists to his name in the English top flight while playing for the two rival clubs.

#4 Robin van Persie

The Dutchman thrived during his time in England.

Robin van Persie joined Arsenal from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord in the summer of 2004. The striker became a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium, bagging 132 goals and 58 assists for the Gunners in 278 appearances in all competitions.

















Seven years ago today, Robin van Persie scored THAT volley and Manchester United won the Premier League

The Dutchman surprisingly ended his spell with the London-based side in the summer of 2012, joining league rivals Manchester United in a deal worth £24 million. He enjoyed another remarkable spell at Old Trafford, inspiring the Red Devils to claim the Premier League title in 2012-13, with his return of 26 goals and 15 assists.

