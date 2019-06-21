5 top players who could leave La Liga this summer

Marcelo could be on his way out of Real Madrid

The 2019 summer transfer window is gearing up to be one of the busiest in history, as multiple marquee deals have been lined up as clubs attempt to strengthen their squads ahead of next season.

When a transfer is completed, it usually has multiple ripple effects across the board and could trigger other transfers, as the buying club might need to sell off other players to counterbalance the amounts expended and avoid falling foul of FFP rules while selling clubs would have to dip into their transfer purse to replace the departed player.

La Liga is one of the biggest and most watched leagues in the world, with mega-clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid drawing in followers running into their hundreds of millions around the world.

These three aforementioned clubs have been among the busiest in the current market, as they seek to build in preparation for next season. As expected, their new arrivals would have consequent effects and some players might not be plying their trade n Spain's top division next season. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of five top players who might not depart La Liga this summer.

#5 Marcelo

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Ever since making his Real Madrid debut in 2007, Marcelo has played his way into being considered among the best full-backs to ever don the famous all white of Los Blancos.

The 31-year-old has played a major role in all the successes enjoyed by the Spanish giants in the last decade, proving an integral member of the squads which won four Champions League trophies in five years including three consecutively.

Bar a brief period where Jose Mourinho preferred Fabio Coentrao, the Brazilian international has largely been the starting left-back for Real Madrid and rightly so as his bombarding runs forward and exquisite crossing proved an integral part of Real Madrid's attacking armory.

However, all that changed last season as the Rio de Janeiro native struggled horribly for form and was at fault for a number of goals conceded by Real Madrid.

He consequently lost his starting position to Sergi Reguilon and the arrival of French international Ferland Mendy from Lyon further puts Marcelo's position under threat and there are indications that he could depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Juventus had earlier shown interest in his services, as his close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo could trigger a move to Juventus for Marcelo this summer.

