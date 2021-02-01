5 top players who could miss Euro 2021 due to injuries

Euro 2021 is one of the most anticipated football tournaments of the year. The competition was postponed last year on account of COVID-19 but is all set to take place this summer with all the groups and schedule decided.

The 12 original host cities have been confirmed as venues for the final tournament in the summer of 2021.



The match schedule has also been approved (11 June – 11 July 2021).



Like every year, a frenetic club-level schedule has taken its toll on the players' fitness and some stars have suffered long-term injuries while in the line of duty.

5 players who might not feature in Euro 2021 due to injuries

Though injuries are a natural part of the game, the timing could be unfortunate sometimes, as players end up missing out on key fixtures and tournaments.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who could miss EURO 2021 on account of injuries.

#5 Marko Rog (Croatia)

Marko Rog

Croatia will be without the services of influential midfielder Marko Rog for the continental competition. They take on England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D. They should manage to get past the group stage even in the absence of the former Sevilla player.

Rog ruptured his ACL while on club duty with Cagliari in December. He underwent an operation on his knee and it has been confirmed that the player is out for the rest of the season.

Though the midfielder did not score or assist any goals for the club this term, he has been solid at the heart of the midfield and averaged 3 tackles per game in the Serie A. The Kockasti will miss his defensive attributes at the finals, but they have enough talent in their squad to pick a replacement for the player.

#4 Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria)

Julian Baumgartlinger suffered a knee injury

Austria could be without the services of their captain Julian Baumgartlinger at EURO 2021. Though it was initially thought that the midfielder has ruptured his ACL, kicker reported that his injury was related to the joint near the knee.

While not suffering from an ACL injury is a piece of good news which has cut short his recovery time significantly, he is not expected back in training until May. The player will be monitored further and if the nature of the injury is serious, the return date could be pushed back further.

😔ℹ️ Julian Baumgartlinger suffered a serious knee injury in #B04WOB and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.



🙏 Wishing you a strong recovery, Baumi! pic.twitter.com/xl9aqf7v7p — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 24, 2021

He had been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen in their quest for top-four spot this term. Even if he is back in training by May, it needs to be seen whether the player could be forced back into action by June, when the EUROs kick-off and if he makes into the final squad.

