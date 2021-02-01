5 top talents who failed in the Premier League

The Premier League has been home to some of the most talented players in world football since its inception in 1990. Widely regarded as the most entertaining league across the continent, several top footballers have left lasting impressions and continue to do so currently.

Names that immediately spring to mind are Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived in England with a reputation and took English football by storm. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard have also done so in recent years, while Kevin de Bruyne is another player who continues to turn heads across the continent.

However, over the years, several talented footballers have endured torrid outing in the Premier League despite being blessed with bags of potential. Here are five players who joined teams in the English top-flight with big reputations but failed to hit the ground running due to a variety of reasons.

#5 Alexandre Pato

Alexandre Pato's career trajectory has been unlike anything that was predicted of him when he first burst onto the scene at AC Milan as a gifted teenager. The Brazilian attacker was hailed as the next big thing in world football but struggled to produce the goods for the Serie A after showing signs of promise due to a combination of injuries and poor form.

After stints with Corinthians and Sao Paolo in his homeland, Pato arrived in the Premier League as a 26-year-old, as Chelsea snapped him up on a short-term loan deal.

Despite scoring on his debut, Pato made just two appearances in total for the Blues and subsequently returned Corinthians. He is currently a free agent after unsuccessful stints with Tianjin Quanjian and Sao Paolo.

#4 Lewis Holtby

When Tottenham Hotspur agreed a pre-contract with Lewis Holtby in January 2013, it was viewed as a significant coup by the North Londoners. The German midfielder was hailed as one of the brightest prospects in the Bundesliga at the time and was targeted by several big clubs across the continent.

Spurs even paid a sizable transfer fee to advance his transfer by six months after Brazilian midfielder Sandro picked up an injury in January. A lot was expected of him, but Holtby's time at White Hart Lane proved to be a nightmare.

He struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and quickly fell out of favor at the club, as he was eventually shipped off on loan to Fulham. After an unsuccessful loan spell, he was sold to Hamburg permanently, as Spurs opted to part ways with him.

Holtby currently plays for Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, but his career could have been a lot different had things gone right for him at Tottenham.