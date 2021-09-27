5 top teams that have been disappointing this season (2021-22)

Several top teams have made good starts to their new campaign. Those who impressed last season are looking to continue on an upward trajectory with a series of strong performances.

We're just a few weeks into the season, but some of these top teams have caught everyone's attention. They have claimed several victories on the trot as they move up their league tables and try to win silverware.

However, there have been a few elite clubs that have yet to step up this term. These sleeping giants will need to wake up and improve drastically to save their season. On that note, here's a look at five of them.

#5 Manchester United

Despite Ronaldo's brilliance, the Red Devils have failed to step up as a team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's signing has raised the burden of expectations on Manchester United this season. The Portuguese is off to a flying start at Old Trafford bagging four goals in as many games. But the Red Devils have disappointed as a team on a few occasions.

Ole Guannar Solskjaer's men recorded their first loss of the season against Young Boys in their Champions League opener. That blew the qualification race wide open in Group F. They also conceded third spot in the Premier League following a 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Manchester United are already out of the Carabao Cup, following a 1-0 defeat to West Ham last week. Four victories, three defeats and one draw from eight matches are far from acceptable from a team that is tipped to compete on all fronts.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

From being hyped as the team to beat to becoming a team everyone wants to beat, Spurs have fallen drastically.

A 1-0 victory over defending champions Manchester City earned Tottenham Hotspur a lot of praise. However, Spurs have failed to deliver on that promise. and currently rank 11th in the Premier League table with nine points in six games.

The London-based club have suffered embarrassing defeats in each of their last three league games. Chelsea and Crystal Palace beat them 3-0 before Arsenal rubbed more salt into their wounds with a 3-1 thrashing in the north London derby on Sunday.

