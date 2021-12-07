5 top teams that might not make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League

We're heading into matchday six of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League and we'll soon have the fixtures list for the knockout stages. The competition will pick up more steam once the group stages are over.

But for now, football fans are eagerly looking to the final group stage matchday to see which clubs will take up the remaining knockout berths.

11 sides have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

As many as 11 sides have already booked themselves a berth in the Round of 16. They are Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

As you can see, there are quite a few big names missing from that list. Without further ado, let's take a look at five top teams that might not make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

#5 Atalanta

Atalanta v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Atalanta are known for playing an exciting brand of football. They are committed to bombing forward at every possible opportunity and the objective always seems to score more and more goals. Of course, this comes with a certain amount of compromise on the defensive side of things.

Atalanta are currently third in Group F with six points from five matches. Villarreal are currently second with seven points. The two sides will lock horns at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday night.

It's simple for Atalanta and Villarreal really. Win the game and they book a berth in the knockout stages alongside Manchester United. If they lose, they go to the Europa League. If it's a draw, Villarreal will progress.

Those late goals that they conceded against Manchester United over the course of the two fixtures between them could come to bite Atalanta in the back here.

#4 Sevilla

Sevilla FC v RB Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The top two spots in Group G are still up for grabs. The group is currently being headed by Lille, who have eight points. RB Salzburg have seven, Sevilla have six and Wolfsburg have five.

RB Salzburg appeared to be cruising before suffering back-to-back defeats against Wolfsburg and Lille last month. Sevilla's first win of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign came in their latest European matchup against Wolfsburg.

Sevilla need to win against RB Salzburg on Wednesday night to qualify for the Round of 16. Anything less than a win and Sevilla might well be on their way to the Europa League or worse yet, they could be knocked out of Europe altogether.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



🇫🇷 Lille (8 points)

🇦🇹 FC Salzburg (7 points)

🇪🇸 Sevilla (6 points)

🇩🇪 Wolfsburg (5 points)



All four teams still have a chance of reaching the Last 16. Group G after five games in the 2021/22 Champions League:🇫🇷 Lille (8 points)🇦🇹 FC Salzburg (7 points)🇪🇸 Sevilla (6 points)🇩🇪 Wolfsburg (5 points)All four teams still have a chance of reaching the Last 16. #UCL Group G after five games in the 2021/22 Champions League:🇫🇷 Lille (8 points)🇦🇹 FC Salzburg (7 points)🇪🇸 Sevilla (6 points)🇩🇪 Wolfsburg (5 points)All four teams still have a chance of reaching the Last 16. #UCL https://t.co/6khfKCO9e2

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith