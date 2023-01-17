5 top teams that have struggled after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was an anomaly in football. It was not only the first-ever winter FIFA World Cup since the tournament’s inception in 1930, but it was also held in the middle of an ongoing season. For viewers, it was a pleasant change of pace. For some top football clubs, which are expected to fight for every trophy, it was a nightmare.

Many of their players have returned fatigued, lacking the sharpness that made them unplayable in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign. Some have looked low on morale, possibly owing to the disappointing fate their nation endured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lastly, there are a few world-beaters who have grown a bit rusty due to the mid-season month-long break and are yet to recapture their pre-World Cup form.

Today, we will take all the aforementioned conditions into account and take a look at five top teams that have suffered the most after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it!

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Premier League giants Liverpool have not lived up to their billing after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing three and drawing one of their six matches since. They resumed post-World Cup football in the worst possible fashion, crashing out of the EFL Cup after losing 3-2 to Manchester City.

They bounced back with consecutive Premier League victories over Aston Villa and Leicester City, but that good run of form did not last. They first fell to a 3-1 defeat to Premier League opponents Brentford on 1 January. Next, they drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on 7 January. And, finally, they fell to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on 14 January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool never considered to sack Klopp — they’re planning for present and future with him. Jurgen Klopp confirms he’s has no plan to leave Liverpool: “If nobody tells me to go, I will not leave — so that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff”Liverpool never considered to sack Klopp — they’re planning for present and future with him. Jurgen Klopp confirms he’s has no plan to leave Liverpool: “If nobody tells me to go, I will not leave — so that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff” 🔴 #LFCLiverpool never considered to sack Klopp — they’re planning for present and future with him. https://t.co/5BSfcL2Ndb

None of their star players, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have managed to lead by example. Jurgen Klopp must find a way to make them sing to get out of this post-FIFA World Cup slump.

#4 AC Milan

US Lecce v AC MIlan - Serie A

AC Milan bagged the Serie A crown in the 2021-22 season, playing excellent football from start to finish. Napoli have emerged as the Serie A frontrunners this season, and second-place Milan have thus far failed to put adequate pressure on them.

Milan have been all over the place since football resumed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have played four games since, losing once, drawing twice, and winning only once. On 8 January, they drew 2-2 with Serie A rivals AS Roma, paving the way for Napoli to pull ahead.

Four days later, Torino beat them 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. They were expected to respond with a convincing performance against Leece on 14 January, but once again cut a frustrating figure, drawing 2-2.

Milan currently trail leaders Napoli by nine points after 18 matches. Catching up to the Partenopei is looking more and more unlikely for the defending champions.

#3 Manchester City

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

One of the most consistent teams in the world, Manchester City, have looked rusty since resuming football post-World Cup. Pep Guardiola’s men have endured two defeats and a draw since returning to action on 23 December.

On 31 December, City drew 1-1 with Everton at the Etihad Stadium, squandering the opportunity to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal. On January 11, City fell to a 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, thus crashing out of the tournament.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Man City have only won 2 games in the Premier League when Erling Haaland hasn’t scored.



One man army. 🤖 Man City have only won 2 games in the Premier League when Erling Haaland hasn’t scored.One man army. 🤖 https://t.co/2h7Z2Q1uda

Their final defeat came against Manchester United on 14 January. They got their noses in front through Jack Grealish in the 60th minute, but Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes turned the game on its head, taking United to a 2-1 victory.

Erling Haaland, who fired on all cylinders in 2022, has been awfully quiet this year. He has now gone three games without a goal for the Cityzens, across competitions.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were absolutely flying. The Parisians had not lost a single game across all competitions and were in cruising mode at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Since football resumed after the World Cup, Christophe Galtier’s side have endured two defeats, with both of them coming in Ligue 1.

Their first defeat came against second-placed Lens on 1 January. Playing without Neymar and Lionel Messi, they failed to create goalscoring opportunities, despite the efforts of World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe. The game ended 3-1 in Lens’ favor.

meerwe🧪 @childishmervy can you two just leave psg i beg

can you two just leave psg i beghttps://t.co/SA6NFNifu3

On 15 January, they lost again, this time to Rennes. They had Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe on the pitch in the second half, but could not stop their rivals from inflicting a 1-0 defeat upon them.

Neymar, in particular, has been utterly disappointing after the World Cup. In the three matches he has played since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian superstar has been sent off once and received a yellow card.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Last season’s European, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup champions Real Madrid have struggled to get going after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have looked unconvincing in possession and lacked the killer touch, losing important games against quality opponents.

On Saturday, 7 January, Los Blancos endured their second defeat of the 2022-23 La Liga season, succumbing to a 2-1 loss against Villarreal. The defeat saw them fall three points behind table-toppers Barcelona in the La Liga race.

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo What Barca did was an extension of what many teams have done against Real Madrid this season — just a better version of it. The team is predictable and easy to defend. At some point you have to wonder why this happens regardless of who plays on the field. What Barca did was an extension of what many teams have done against Real Madrid this season — just a better version of it. The team is predictable and easy to defend. At some point you have to wonder why this happens regardless of who plays on the field.

On 15 January, they took on their arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Despite playing against their bitterest foes, Madrid lacked the urgency to hurt Barca and ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat. Had it not been for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ heroics (three saves), the scoreline could have been a lot harsher.

