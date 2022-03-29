5 Tottenham Hotspur players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season

Spurs were constantly involved in conversations around the football fraternity ahead of the 2021/22 season. Harry Kane x Manchester City rumors and the appointment of a new coach made Tottenham a hot subject during the break.

However, the club failed to carry the same heat in their performances and they are now enduring one of the worst forms in recent years. The club currently sit 5th in the league table and are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

The club wasn't that active during the transfer window and has acquired just five players and three loanees. Antonio Conte is doing his best to bring the club back to winning ways. He is trying various permutations and combinations and thus, paving the way for many players to achieve playing time.

On the same note, let's check out five Tottenham Hotspur players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season.

5. Dejan Kulusevski - 809

Dejan Kulusevski marked his debut on February 5th against Brighton in an FA Cup fixture

An established product at Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski joined the London outfit in January 2022 as a loanee. Tottenham also have a provision to make the deal permanent. The Sweden international marked his debut on February 5th against Brighton in an FA Cup fixture.

In just two months of joining the club, Kulusevski has already made 11 appearances across all competitions for Spurs. He has registered nine Premier League appearances. Dejan Kulusevski has turned out to be an important player within the ranks of the club and a trusted associate of head coach Conte.

The former Juventus midfielder is a regular starter for The Lillywhites. In his two months at the club, he has already surpassed many existing players in terms of minutes played this season.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪

4. Bryan Gil - 756

Bryan Gil enjoyed more playing minutes in the EFL and the Europa League as compared to EPL

Before becoming a crucial part of the Valencia team, Bryan Gil was a regular cameo for Tottenham Hotspur until January 2022. He played over 20 games for the Londoners and accumulated 756 playing minutes for them in the 2021-22 season.

Bryan Gil enjoyed more playing minutes in the EFL and the Europa League as compared to the Premier League. He joined the Premier League outfit from Sevilla as part of an exchange deal which saw Erik Lamela move the other way.

He is now a loanee at Valencia and is enjoying more game time. With age on his side, it is expected that Bryan Gil will have a bright future with the London-based club.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial A very tidy start for Bryan Gil. A very tidy start for Bryan Gil. ⚡️ https://t.co/hmbjGivTEr

3. Rodrigo Bentancur - 626

Rodrigo Bentancur has spent 626 minutes on the pitch for Spurs

Rodrigo Bentuncur followed his teammate Kulusevski from Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur. He signed a deal on the same date (31st January 2022) and made his debut in the same game (FA Cup fixture vs Brighton) as Kulusevski.

However, Bentancur could not accumulate as many playing minutes as his former teammate at the new club. A total of eight Premier League appearances and one FA Cup feature means Rodrigo Bentancur has spent 626 minutes on the pitch for Spurs.

The addition of the Uruguayan international has lit new hope among the club's supporters. His experience in Serie A is something that should have urged Conte to rope him in. He is a regular figure in Tottenham's club outings and seemingly, Bentancur is here for the long haul.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! 🇺🇾

2. Joe Rodon - 506

Rodon made his first Spurs start against Chelsea

Wales international Joe Rodon was signed by the club in October 2020 to add more depth to their defensive unit. He signed a five-year contract with the club with the hopes of securing a permanent spot in the near future.

After marking his debut in the 93rd minute of Spurs' 0-1 victory at Burnley, Rodon made his first start a month later against Chelsea. He filled the gap at the heart of the defense left by the injured Toby Alderweireld and successfully kept a clean sheet in a goalless match.

In the on-going season, Rodon has eight games across all competitions under his belt. Four of those are from Spurs' Europa fixtures. He is expected to be the future of Tottenham's defensive department.

1. Dane Scarlett - 270

Dane Scarlett was an unstoppable force in the U18 league

Dane Scarlett was part of Tottenham's U/18 squad during the 2019-20 season. He made a fine start to the season before being ruled out following a knee injury. The following season, Dane Scarlett started training and playing with the Spurs' preseason friendly squad before eventually returning to the U18 team.

He was an unstoppable force in the U18 league. It urged the team management to invite the youngster to train with the first team. He then earned a place on the bench with the senior side ahead of their Europa League fixture against Ludogorets Razgrad.

He came off the bench in the same match to replace Lucas Moura. Thus, he became the youngest-ever player in the club's history to have appeared in a senior first-team competitive game. He signed a two-year deal with the club on 28th March 2021.

