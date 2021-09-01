5 transfers that failed to materialize on deadline day 

Football fans may consider themselves lucky to have witnessed one of the most enthralling transfer windows in a long time. This transfer window had everything - blockbuster moves, shock transfers and transfers that failed to go through.

With the transfer window set to close at midnight on August 31st, we have seen different clubs take different approaches. While some clubs like Liverpool closed out their business early on, others, like Barcelona, left deals until the eleventh hour to finally see completion.

Now that the transfer window has finally closed, let's take a look at five deals that failed to materialize on deadline day.

#5. Dani Olmo - Barcelona

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Barcelona's transfer market endeavors can only be described as baffling.

It is a well-known fact in the football world that Barcelona are strapped for cash at this time. So strapped, in fact, that they had to let go of arguably their best-ever player, Lionel Messi, in order to free up the wage bills.

While Barcelona's first half of the transfer window was welcomed by several free transfers, the second half was rife with outgoings to various clubs. In a window that saw them linked with almost 20 players, one of the most shocking links was to Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig.

Barcelona have made an offer of €75m to Leipzig for Dani Olmo.



They already have a 5 year agreement with the player... [Mundo Deportivo]



Where are they getting this money from? 😂 pic.twitter.com/TX0NouOCgU — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 31, 2021

The young Spaniard was impressive last season in the Bundesliga and shone on national duty as well. With Sergio Aguero out with injury, it appears Barcelona made a last-ditch attempt to sign an attacking player to help strengthen their squad.

Barcelona have no chances to sign Dani Olmo in the final hours of the window. RB Leipzig are not accepting any proposal as they want to keep Olmo at the club. 🚫🚨 #FCB #RBLeipzig #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Their offer was met with rejection, as RB Leipzig refused to accept any proposals for Olmo.

#4. Edinson Cavani - Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Edinson Cavani was yet another shocking name to be linked with Barcelona towards the end of the transfer window.

With Manchester United having announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, many felt they had an abundance of attackers in their ranks. Barcelona were on the lookout for an attacker and Cavani's skill set seemingly matched their requirements.

Barcelona are in 'advanced' negotiations with Edinson Cavani ahead of a late deal to sign him from Manchester United, reports @gerardromero 😳 pic.twitter.com/tImry01pd0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2021

The deal seemed outlandish from the very beginning, considering Barcelona's financial burden and Cavani's hefty wages. The deal seemed to progress slowly until deadline day, when United reportedly declared that they would not be taking any offers for the Uruguayan.

Edinson Cavani will not join Barcelona. He’s not leaving Manchester United in the final hours of the market, confirmed by all parties involved. 🇺🇾 #MUFC #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The deal eventually fell through, with all parties confirming that Cavani would stay at United for the upcoming season.

