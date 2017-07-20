5 transfers that should never have happened in the Premier League

Sometimes transfers can go wildly wrong for both the club and player. Here are five examples.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 10:04 IST

Fernando Torres' transfer to Chelsea was bad for the club and player

Any time a player transfers from one club to another, it’s somewhat of a risk. Obviously, most transfers tend to work out, at least to some extent, simply because the player is wanted by his new club and manager and so, of course, all parties will work hard to make it succeed. But sometimes that simply isn’t the case.

Whether it’s down to a change in manager, the player being signed without the club really need them, the player not truly wanting to move, or something else entirely, sometimes we’ve seen transfers go so wrong that you wonder why both parties went along with it to begin with. Here are five transfers that went wrong for both club and player.

#1 Fernando Torres to Chelsea

When Spanish striker Fernando Torres joined Liverpool in the summer of 2007 at the age of 23, he was already recognised as one of Football’s brightest prospects after coming through Atletico Madrid’s academy and scoring loads of goals for them in La Liga. And he lived up to that potential as he scored 24 Premier League goals in his first season at Anfield and then went on to score the winning goal at Euro 2008 in the summer.

By 2009/10, Torres was not only a Liverpool hero, but he was also recognised as one of the best strikers in the world. The only problem? He’d started to pick up some nasty injuries, largely to his knees. His 2009/10 season was cut short due to knee surgery and when he returned the following summer, he didn’t look anywhere near as sharp as he’d been before. He scored his first goal of the 2010/11 season in August but then went until October without scoring again. Basically, he just wasn’t the same player.

That made it stranger when Chelsea signed him for a then-British record of £50m in January 2011. Nothing felt right about the move from the start, as he was expected to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge but only delivered one goal in 18 appearances for the rest of 2010/11.

His Chelsea career just never took off, as he didn’t score anywhere near as many goals as he had for Liverpool or Atletico and largely played a bit-part before being loaned out in 2014/15 and finally sold in the summer of 2016.

What went wrong? He’s since recaptured some of his form but basically, injuries caught up with him and he was never given a chance to truly change his style at Chelsea due to his price tag and reputation. In hindsight, he should never have moved.