5 Transfers that will shatter the €222 million world record fee

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.78K // 17 Jul 2018, 19:22 IST

Neymar Jr. didn't have the most memorable World Cup in Russia.

It's time people. The games have been played and the stars have shown brightly all summer in Russia. It's now time to get down to - what has, unfortunately, become the core of modern-day football - business.

Last summer the world was taken by shock when the then-Barcelona man forced a move out of the Camp Nou to the Parc de Paris with PSG for a deal that cost the Qatari backed side a scarcely believable €222 million.

With Les Blues lifting the World Cup we could expect big money being thrown around for the French superstars, along with a number of superstars from different nations who've staked their claim for global dominance - at least in terms of transfer headlines in newspapers.

In this instance though, we have selected 5 such plausible moves before the start of the campaign that could well and truly shatter the record set by Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG last summer:

#5 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

French President Emmanuel Macron Receives The France Football Team at Elysee Palace

Paul Pogba has been touted, for some time now, as the best midfielder in his generation. Since his antics back in Juventus, Pogba has been the subject of a lot of transfer interest and it was Manchester United who finally broke the then-world record transfer fee to get their man back to where it all started for him - Old Trafford, for €105 million.

Ever since returning to Manchester, he has failed to hit the heights he did in Turin with media outlets continuously reporting instances of tiffs between the superstar and his manager - Jose Mourinho.

The fact that he has now gone on to lift the World Cup with France, something he might allude to as an example of how Mourinho's system is to blame instead of his abilities in the middle of the park, will only further interest the biggest clubs in Europe to come after the long-legged box-to-box midfielder.

Real Madrid were close to bringing Pogba to the Bernabeu back in 2016 and have reportedly kept tabs on the midfielder. Meanwhile, a report in The Express claims that super agent Mino Raiola has offered the midfielder to Barcelona for a fee in the region of €225 million. Will Manchester United be able to hold onto Pogba past this summer?

