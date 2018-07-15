Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hazard hints at Chelsea exit after Belgium defeat England

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.50K   //    15 Jul 2018, 07:04 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Is the Belgian on his way out?

Eden Hazard was in sublime form in Belgium's third-place play-off against England. Roberto Martinez's side strolled past Gareth Southgate's unit after taking an early lead through Thomas Munier.

The Belgian captain and Chelsea talisman then made the bronze certain for his side with an assured finish at the near post after showing tremendous balance to see off the challenge of John Stones.

Speaking after Belgium's 2-0 win over England, Hazard sparked speculations that he might be headed out of Stamford Bridge before the start of the next campaign.

He told Belgian outlet HLN: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different."

"Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri...
Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri

Hazard has also previously said he would wait for clarity over the future of former boss Antonio Conte before making a decision over his future. Chelsea appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach on Saturday.

He added: "We knew already for a while that Sarri was going to become the new manager. If he's a good manager? If he lets me win trophies, yes."

"Dries Mertens has told me he's a good coach. We'll have to work hard. The Italian way, but we were used to that with Antonio too."

These statements come amidst repeated speculations that Real Madrid have decided to make a £150 million move for the Chelsea man over one for Neymar Jr.

Hazard has already publicly alluded to his desire to play for Los Blancos and it will take all of Sarri's experience to convince Chelsea's main man to stay put.

With a £105million from Ronaldo's sale to Juventus burning a hole in Florentino Perez's pocket, we could well have seen the last of Eden Harad in a Chelsea shirt.

Do you think Hazard will be at Chelsea next season? Let us know in the comments section below.



Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Neymar Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
