5 U-20 players who scored 4 goals in a single game in Europe's top five leagues

In a football match, goals are gold as they win games. A goal from any member of the side is invaluable, but the teams mostly depend on the recognized attacking players. However, football is also a game where youngsters leave their mark to show the world that they could be the next big thing.

A hat-trick is a remarkable achievement by any footballer, but scoring four goals in one game is outlandish. Yet, impressive figures have been achieved on many occasions and even by young footballers.

The next five names have all scored four goals in a single football match, too, as a U20 footballer. Moreover, they have achieved this in the big-5 leagues, which have the most competitive set of football matches outside the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Mauro Icardi

Icardi during his Sampdoria days (Image via Reuters)

Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi's stock has gone down lately due to his lack of minutes at PSG. He has hardly been the footballer he was at Inter Milan, and it's a sad turn of events for the footballer. Icardi was one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A.

Serie A has seen a host of excellent finishers over the years, and Mauro Icardi lies at the very top. While his finishing ability was not enough to win Inter a trophy, it helped him establish himself among Europe's elites. However, it was at Sampdoria where he made a remarkable achievement during is younger days.

In the 2012-13 season, Sampdoria faced Pescara in a fight for survival, so winning was important. Icardi had already made a name for himself in his first full season in Serie A. As Sampdoria pumped six goals past the hapless Pescara, Icardi was at the forefront. The Argentine scored four goals alone that day, and he hadn't even turned twenty yet.

#4 Domenico Berardi

Berardi has been one of the best performers of Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi first made his name at Sassuolo and has been a brilliant homegrown talent in Serie A. Growing up through the ranks, Berardi played at several positions in the attack. However, his best position is the right-wing, where he looks to be his most natural self.

While Berardi plays on the wing, he is known for scoring goals. He is gifted with immense technical abilities that allow him to get past even the best of opponents. His prowess to cut inside and shoot when required is top-notch, and he is also an expert penalty taker.

In January 2014, Sassuolo had a crucial match against AC Milan. The game turned out to be a thriller in which Sassuolo edged Milan by four goals to three. All four goals for Sassuolo were scored by Domenico Berardi, who once again showed the kind of talent he possesses. Berardi became the second-youngest scorer of four goals in a Serie A match behind Silvio Piola by achieving four goals.

#3 Santi Mina

Santi Mina is back at Celta where it had all begun

Santi Mina may not have become the footballer he was meant to be, but there are still some outstanding achievements. Mina was born in Galicia, and had joined Celta Vigo as a child. It was pretty clear in the early days that Mina was ahead of his contemporaries in the age setup.

Mina was fast-tracked to the reserves and then to the first team as a teenager. When Mina scored his debut goal at 17 years in 10 months, he became the club's youngest goalscorer in La Liga. However, he achieved an even more incredible feat two years later in the 2014-15 season.

Squawka Football @Squawka Santi Mina made history last season by being the youngest player in La Liga history to score four goals in a game. http://t.co/ZF0ws8OFQh Santi Mina made history last season by being the youngest player in La Liga history to score four goals in a game. http://t.co/ZF0ws8OFQh

Celta Vigo played Rayo Vallecano in April 2015, and Santi Mina was in the first eleven. Mina scored four goals as Celta Vigo scored six goals that night and won the match 6-1. In doing so, Mina became the youngest to achieve the feat in 80 years back then.

#2 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is a global superstar already

Kylian Mbappe doesn't need a separate introduction as his reputation speaks precedes him. Mbappe first burst onto the scene as a mere teenager for Monaco and was a World Cup winner by 18. What followed was a mega transfer that took him to PSG.

Many thought that Mbappe might not showcase his talents at a consistent level. However, Mbappe has only grown in stature, and amidst a plethora of talents, he is the man of the moment for PSG. However, it all started even earlier and in the first season for PSG when Mbappe showed his ridiculous talent.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kylian Mbappé scored four goals in EXACTLY 13 minutes Kylian Mbappé scored four goals in EXACTLY 13 minutes 😲 https://t.co/3NlVvGmrkI

In the Ligue 1 campaign of 2018-19, PSG were playing against Lyon. It took fifteen minutes for Mbappe to score four goals and help PSG win 5-0. The achievement made him the youngest player to do so in 45 years in the league back then. He was eventually awarded the Ligue 1 player of the year that season.

#1 Yeremy Pino

Pino's stocks are going up

Not many have scored four or more goals as teenagers in Europe's big-5 leagues. Yeremy Pino became the only one since Kylian Mbappe to repeat the feat recently while playing for Villareal. Pino became a starter as a teenager in a crucial match against Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Since then, Pino has gone from strength to strength to become a first-team regular. His most vital position is on the right flank, and Pino has excellent technical skills to beat his opponents. Pino is great at shooting the ball himself or crossing when the need arises.

B/R Football @brfootball Four goals in 53 minutes. Youngest La Liga player to score a first-half hat trick.



Yéremy Pino is only 19 years old 🤯 Four goals in 53 minutes. Youngest La Liga player to score a first-half hat trick. Yéremy Pino is only 19 years old 🤯 https://t.co/f7xOuc45pq

Pino's achievement came recently against Espanyol on February 27, 2022. Villarreal won the match 5-1, and all it took Pino to score four goals was 53 minutes. He had already completed a hat-trick in the first half, making him the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the first half of a La Liga match.

