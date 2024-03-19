5 U-21 Premier League players who are having a great season

The Premier League has always been home to several exciting young stars at various clubs across history. A young player rising through the academy ranks and making his senior team debut is a tale that has always captured fans' attention and brought immense excitement to all.

Players like Wayne Rooney, John Terry, and Steven Gerrard are some of the names that have walked this path and gone on to become the greatest players to grace this sport. And more recently, we've seen the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, and Bukayo Saka make the jump and become regular names on the teamsheet.

It's also a testament to their desire and passion that they are able to break into these top teams, which already boast some serious quality across the pitch. Below, we look at five players from the Premier League who have already impressed plenty this season:

#5 Malo Gusto

Gusto was declared man of the match in Chelsea's FA Cup quarterfinal victory against Leicester City

Chelsea have had a disappointing couple of seasons ever since Todd Boehlyled Blueco took over. Their transfer policy has also clearly pointed towards acquiring young talents across positions who could be developed, and Malo Gusto was one of them.

The French defender was signed last January from Olympique Lyonnais, with the Ligue 1 club retaining the defender on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old joined up with the Blues before the current season and has quickly turned into a first-team regular and fan favorite.

Recurring injuries for Reece James, which ruled him out for the season, meant Gusto was pushed into a starter role. However, he hasn't looked out of place since. The dynamic defender has taken the opportunity well, clocking a little more than 2000 minutes across all competitions and bagging eight assists in the process; most importantly, he has become an inevitable part of Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

The possibility of trying to fit both Reece and Gusto in the same lineup will be a headache, but it would be a headache that Chelsea would love to have.

#4 Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has been a great find for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is definitely in contention for the best teenager of the 2023–24 Premier League season. The 18-year-old United academy graduate is having quite a spectacular season, breaking into Erik ten Hag's team and slowly turning into a vital cog for them.

Mainoo, the winner of the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award last year, was handed his senior United debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Charlton Athletic back in January 2023.

The midfielder has already made 14 appearances in the league this season, with his most notable contribution being an extra-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The defensive midfielder's performances have earned him comparisons to Clarence Seedorf from pundits and earned him a spot in England’s Under-21s squad for the first-ever time.

#3 Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho and Mainoo have been shining lights in a disappointing season for United

Alejandro Garnacho's rise this season has been phenomenal and he has often stepped up when several of Manchester United's stars have failed to do so. Having made his debut late into the 2021–22 season, the 19-year-old is having a great year, being a regular starter on the right for Erik ten Hag's side. He has clocked more than 2600 minutes in all competitions.

On par with Bruno Fernandes, he is United's most productive player in the Premier League, with 10-goal contributions this season. The Argentinian was signed as a 17-year-old from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and was instrumental in United's under-18s victory in the FA Youth Cup in 2022.

His quick shift into the first team is a testament to his work ethic and quality, and he has also struck up a great connection with Old Trafford faithfuls. Manchester United and their fans would be hoping to hear the familiar chants of 'Viva Garnacho, running down the wing' for a long time.

#2 Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson looks set for a move away from Brighton, with several interested clubs

Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson seems to be the next big name in the striker market at the moment. The 19-year-old is having yet another commendable season with eight goal contributions and has equalled his Premier League goal-scoring tally from last season with six.

Ferguson's regular minutes under Roberto De Zerbi, who has several options at his disposal, including the likes of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro, just show how much he has developed. The Irishman scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United in September, and while the goals have dried up recently, there's no doubt about the quality and potential he possesses.

A big-money move to the top six teams is on the horizon, with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal already rumored to be interested in his services.

#1 Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer, or "Cold" Palmer, as he's known around parts of west London these days, has been the pick of Premier League teenagers this season. The 21-year-old, having snubbed Pep Guardiola and Manchester City over playing time, signed for Chelsea in a reported deal worth £42 million in the summer. He's arguably been Chelsea's best signing since their takeover by the Todd Boehly-led Blueco group.

There is no doubt that Palmer has been the Blues' most important player this season, already having 26 goal contributions, excluding another two at City before his transfer. A regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino's side, he has also performed consistently in big matches and scored goals in several high-pressure situations.

His impressive performances have also brought the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, who has named him in the latest English squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. With the 2024 European Championship just around the corner, Palmer is one attacker who will definitely be vying for a spot in the Three Lions team.