5 UEFA Champions League winners who retired in 2022

The UEFA Champions League is Europe's premier club competition and is arguably the most prestigious in the world. Every professional player in Europe dreams of playing in and winning the competition before they hang up their boots.

In 2022, several high-profile players decided to retire from professional football, including a number of storied UEFA Champions League winners, whose legacy in the competition will live on forever. This article will discuss some of these UEFA Champions League winners who retired in 2022.

Without further ado, here is a list of five former UEFA Champions League winners who hung up their boots last year.

#5 Ramires

Brazilian midfielder Ramires called time on his career in 2022 after enjoying an eventful career for club and country. The midfielder last played for Palmeiras in his native Brazil after stints in Europe and China.

Ramires was a key member of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League in 2012. He missed only three games in the entire run, scoring three goals for the club. He scored the all-important away goal in the semifinal against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou with his side 2-0 down. He missed the final due to an accumulation of yellow cards but was remembered as one of the best players for the team.

As Ramires announces his official retirement, we remember one of the coldest goals he scored for Chelsea in the Champions League.

Ramires joined Chelsea from Benfica and enjoyed a successful spell at Stamford Bridge. After leaving London, he moved to Jiangsu Suning before transferring to Palmeiras. He left the Brazilian side in 2020 but announced his retirement in September 2022.

#4 Carlos Tevez

Rosario Central manager Carlos Tevez enjoyed a successful career in Europe and won the UEFA Champions League. The forward retired from active football in 2022, 14 years after winning Europe's biggest prize.

Tevez was a member of the Manchester United side that claimed European glory in Moscow in 2008. The Argentine forward played in all but one of his side's matches as they ended up winning the tournament at Chelsea's expense. In the final, he played 120 minutes and scored the first penalty of the shootout.

Tevez was on loan at Old Trafford from West Ham United and spent two years with the Red Devils. Afterwards, he played for Manchester City, Juventus, Shanghai Shenhua and Boca Juniors. His last professional match was in a Boca shirt.

#3 John Obi Mikel

Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel is one of the most decorated African players of his generation. He retired from active football in 2022 after enjoying a fruitful career for club and country.

Like Ramires, Mikel was in Chelsea's squad when they won the Champions League in 2012. The defensive midfielder missed only four games as the Blues won the trophy in 2012. He featured in every minute from the quarterfinals until the final. He delivered a gargantuan performance in the middle of the park to help his side keep a rampant Bayern Munich at bay in the final.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement today.

Mikel played for Chelsea from 2006 until 2017, when he left to join Tianjin TEDA in China. The midfielder also featured for Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor and Stoke City before his retirement in 2022.

#2 Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery retired from active football in 2022 after an illustrious career at the highest level. The forward was recognized as one of the best wingers in the world during his younger days.

Ribery won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013 losing the final against Chelsea in 2012. The Frenchman was arguably the player of the tournament and featured in 12 games for his side. He assisted Arjen Robben for the winning goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Ribery was at Bayern Munich from 2007 to 2019 before leaving for Fiorentina on a free transfer. The winger last featured for Salernitana in the 2022-23 season before announcing his retirement in October 2022.

#1 Gérard Pique

After an illustrious career for club and country, Gérard Pique decided to retire from professional football in 2022. The former defender has won the UEFA Champions League four times in his career.

Pique won the Champions League for the first time in 2008 in the colors of Manchester United. He featured three times in the competition and scored two goals. He won the competition again in 2009 as a Barcelona player, featuring in all but one of his team's matches. His third triumph came in 2011, when he played in all but one of his side's games. He helped Barcelona win the trophy again in 2015, missing two games in that season's competition.

Pique is one of the most successful and decorated defenders of his generation. The Spaniard played for Barcelona in 2022-23 before deciding to call time on his career in November 2022.

