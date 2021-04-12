5 most underpaid footballers in the world (2021)

Footballers are among the highest-paid athletes in the world but for some of them, their salaries are not an accurate reflection of their contributions.

Football is the most popular sport in the world and the European top-flights are followed all across the world. That level of marketability opens up numerous business opportunities and brings in a lot of money into all aspects of the sport.

Some of the best footballers in the world earn close to tens of millions of euros in annual wages. That's why the most high-profile players end up playing for clubs that have substantial financial clout.

Even in those teams, however, there would be some individuals who are paid way less than what they deserve. Some world-class players in Europe earn peanuts when compared to other players who don't even contribute that much in terms of productivity to their teams.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most underrated footballers in the world right now.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £60,000 per week

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

You'd think that winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles in back-to-back seasons would be enough to prove that a player is one of the best in the business. And in normal circumstances, the best get paid better than the rest. Those are the rules of the world we live in.

But that's not true of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Granted, he has not had the best of seasons this term but he is still one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

According to multiple sources, Trent Alexander-Arnold earns just £60,000 per week and that's quite criminally low when you learn that players who play for mid-table sides in the Premier League usually earn that much.

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - £50,000 per week

FC Internazionale v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez has struck up an incredible partnership with Romelu Lukaku. The striking duo's goals have been critical to Inter Milan's title-charge this term. Martinez has scored 15 goals and provided five assists for Nerazzuri in Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists. There is not much disparity in those numbers, but Lautaro Martinez earns considerably less than the Belgian. While Lukaku pockets £170,000 per week, Martinez gets £50,000. That's way too low for one of the best young strikers in Europe.

