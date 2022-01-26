5 Arsenal players who are underperforming this season 

Arsenal started the 2021-22 Premier League season in poor fashion, losing their first three games without scoring a goal. To add to their woes, the senior strike pairing of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for COVID-19, missing their third league game.

However, the Gunners have put in strong and determined performances in phases since then. They have climbed up from 20th in the table up to sixth place, two points behind Manchester United in fourth, with a game in hand.

Arsenal's youngsters have been the key behind this positive turn in form. Manager Mikel Arteta has received high praise for creating unity in the squad and playing a part in restoring the long-lost culture at the club. Meanwhile, the senior Gunners in the squad are yet to step up to the task. They have held the club back in key moments this season and Arteta will need to iron out these issues if he wants to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Some of the seniors have suffered a tremendous loss of form, others have had disciplinary issues plague them, while the general consensus is that the senior group lacks direction.

Let's take a look at the five Arsenal players who have been underperforming this season.

#5 Rob Holding

Rob Holding is a shade of the defender he was a few seasons ago under Arsene Wenger.

Rob Holding is a classic Arsene Wenger signing. Purchased for a mere £2m from Bolton Wanderers in 2016, Holding made the jump from obscurity in the lower leagues to the Premier League in great style.

Such was his impact in his first couple of seasons on Arsenal's first team that Wenger once famously said this about the defender:

"Unfortunately nobody speaks about the performance of Rob Holding! You should be happy- he's English, he's 20-years-old, but I'm sorry he did not cost £55 million so he cannot be good!"

The French manager retired a season and a half after signing Holding - something that seems to have stunted the defender's career trajectory.

Rob Holding did not get much game time under caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg or his successor Unai Emery. From once being one of the most highly-rated defenders at Arsenal to being marginalized as a back-up centre-back, his career seems to be on a steep decline.

He has made 12 appearances for the Gunners this season and will hope for a change in fortunes with time.

#4 Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka is a top professional, however, the quality of his football has plummetted.

Granit Xhaka arrived at Arsenal in 2016 for a £35 million fee with the promise of securing the Gunners' midfield for the foreseeable future. The thing with the Swiss enforcer is that he did that, but has also been a liability at crucial moments.

Known for his hard-tackling, long-range passing ability and explosive shots from distance, Xhaka seemed like the ideal player to add steel to Arsenal's midfield. However, controversy, lack of on-field discipline and severe criticism have derailed his Arsenal career in a way.

Squawka Football @Squawka Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Granit Xhaka has received more cards (50) than any other player in the Premier League:



◎ 171 games

◉ 46 yellow

◉ 4 red Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Granit Xhaka has received more cards (50) than any other player in the Premier League:◎ 171 games◉ 46 yellow◉ 4 red https://t.co/mAPYeuTOmy

He has already been sent off on three occasions this season. Two of those red cards came in situations where the team desperately needed him on the pitch. Those came against Manchester City in the Premier League and Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Sadly, they happened within two weeks of one another.

There is no doubt among club staff, players and even fans about Granit Xhaka's commitment and professionalism. However, it's about time he learns how to limit himself. As captain of the youngest squad in the Premier League this season, it is his duty not to be a loose cannon and be an example.

