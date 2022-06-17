5 most underrated attackers in La Liga (2021-22)

La Liga has always been associated with legendary attackers. The likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Raul Gonzalez, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have all played in the league. The next generation comprising Vinicius Jr, Joao Felix and Ansu Fati look set to continue the goalscoring tradition in the years to come.

While names such as Karim Benzema and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are widely known, La Liga is also home to a few underrated attackers.

On that note, here are five La Liga forwards who didn't get as much attention as they deserved last season.

#5 Enes Unal (Getafe)

Getafe CF v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Enes Unal played a big role in helping Getafe avoid relegation last season. The Turkish forward scored a whopping 16 goals in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign, in addition to providing one assist.

To put the numbers into context, Getafe managed to find the back of the net just 33 times all season. Unal, who was directly involved in over 50 percent of the club's goals, almost single-handedly kept Getafe in La Liga.

He was the fifth highest goalscorer in the league as Getafe finished 15th. Unal indeed had a season to remember.

#4 Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Athletic Club v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Although Iker Muniain hasn't operated as an out-and-out forward, his goalscoring contributions cannot be negated. Functioning out wide in a 4-4-2 system, Muniain's creative numbers were great.

He scored four goals and assisted 10 more in the recently concluded La Liga season. The Athletic Bilbao captain also registered 3.49 key passes, 6.17 progressive passes and 5.56 shot-creating actions, all per 90, an indication of his brilliance.

OptaJose @OptaJose 107 - Only Rennes's Benjamin Bourigeaud (122) has created more chances in the Top 5 European Leagues this season than Athletic's Iker Muniain (107). Dangerous. 107 - Only Rennes's Benjamin Bourigeaud (122) has created more chances in the Top 5 European Leagues this season than Athletic's Iker Muniain (107). Dangerous. https://t.co/8MYP1Jd61Z

Muniain, 29, found a new lease of life under manager Marcelino García Toral. But with him leaving the club, it remains to be seen how the incoming manager manages to bring the best out of Munian.

#3 Juanmi (Real Betis)

Athletic Club v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Real Betis have played some fantastic football over the last few seasons. They possess some absolute magicians in Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales.

However, they have often struggled to put the ball into the back of the net when needed. The emergence of Juanmi managed to solve that problem last season.

Juanmi, unlike several of his teammates, is not a silky dribbler nor does he create a lot of chances. But he was largely clinical in front of goal in the 2021-22 La Liga season, scoring 16 goals, with none of them coming from the penalty spot.

#2 Goncalo Guedes (Valencia)

Goncalo Guedes has always been a talented player, but inconsistencies have time and again halted his progress. But He seemed to have turned a new leaf last hseason, registering 11 goals and six assists.

The Portugal international also looks to have matured mentally, emerging as the leader of Valencia's attack.

Valencia CF v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey - Semifinal

He has always been a silky dribbler, with 6.25 progressive carries, 2.69 carries into the final third, 3.38 progressive passes and 1.66 passes into the penalty area, per 90, showcasing his talents.

It remains to be seen how Valencia's new manager Genaro Gattuso will utilize him next season.

#1 Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid have had a plethora of big-name attackers, including Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann, playing for them.

Angel Correa's name might not fall in the same bracket, but the Argentine recorded more goal contributions than all of the aforementioned players.

Twelve goals and six assists made him the club's top goalscorer in the league last season. Even in the 2020-21 campaign, he recorded nine goals and eight assists as Atleti went on to win the league title.

Correa stepped up whenever the club's other forwards flattered to decieve. Despite this, he hasn't been a starter far too frequently, especially in big games.

The lack of playing time could see Correa leave Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Diario AS (via Into the Calderon).

