5 most underrated football players in the world this season (2022-23) 

Several underrated footballers in the modern era have not received the recognition they deserve. These players may have consistently performed at a high level for their clubs, but have been overlooked due to a lack of media attention or owing to the fact that they play for a smaller team.

Additionally, certain positions, such as defenders or defensive midfielders, often do not receive as much attention or praise as their attacking counterparts, leading to a lack of recognition for their contributions to the team.

Other times, a player's style of play or personality may not resonate with fans or the media, leading to them being underrated despite their on-field performances. Nevertheless, these underrated players continue to contribute significantly to their teams and showcase their skills on the field.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most underrated footballers this season (2022-23).

#5 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino is a versatile midfielder for Real Sociedad known for his technical skills and tactical awareness on the pitch. His ability to control the pace of the game and distribute the ball with precision makes him a valuable asset for his team.

The Spaniard's qualities and style of play has helped make him an integral part of Real Sociedad's success on the field this season. He has been their best player by far this term. Merino has orchestrated play to great effect and has also been quite consistent when it comes to quality.

In 33 appearances in all competitions for La Real so far this season, Merino has scored two goals and provided eight assists. These are impressive numbers for a central midfielder, but Merino's name is hardly ever brought up when La Liga's best midfielders are being discussed.

#4 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Zambo Anguissa is a dynamic midfielder known for his athleticism, work rate and ability to break up opposition attacks. He possesses great strength and endurance, allowing him to cover a lot of ground and win back possession for his team.

Anguissa's physicality and technical ability make him an important player for any team looking to dominate the midfield. He joined Napoli on loan for the 2021-22 season and the Partenopei signed him on a permanent basis last summer.

Anguissa has repaid the faith the club has shown in him by being a rock-solid presence for them in midfield. While it's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen who have managed to steal the limelight this term, Anguissa's contributions from midfield should not be overlooked.

In 36 appearances in all competitions for Napoli so far this season, the Cameroon international has scored three goals and provided seven assists.

#3 Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

This is a player whose name is rarely mentioned in discussions about the best centre-forwards on the planet. Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug has done an impressive job for the Bundesliga outfit in recent times and has been a standout performer for them this season.

The 30-year-old possesses great positional sense and a natural finishing ability. He is known for his clinical finishing, aerial prowess and ability to create chances for himself and his teammates in the final third.

Füllkrug did a decent job for Germany at the 2022 FIFA Wold Cup as well, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three appearances in the tournament. In 28 appearances across all competitions for Werder Bremen so far this season, Füllkrug has scored 16 goals and provided six assists.

#2 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alexis Mac Allister has done a stellar job for club and country this season and yet has somehow managed to largely stay under the radar. Mac Allister's introduction to Argentina's midfield at the 2022 FIFA World Cup immediately made them a more dynamic unit.

He played a crucial role for Argentina in the knockout stages of the tournament and even mustered an assist in the final against France. The versatile midfielder has been in incredible form for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls so far this term. He is easily one of the most underrated footballers in the world right now.

#1 Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Eder Militao has done a wonderful job for Real Madrid this season and is slowly establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs on the planet. He has quite a physical presence on the football pitch and is also blessed with good technique and tactical awareness.

His pace, strength and aggression make him a difficult player to beat in one-on-one situations. Militao also has an impressive ability to read the game, anticipate opposition moves and intercept passes, making him a reliable defender for his team.

Additionally, he has chipped in with goals as well, and has six goals to his name from 39 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

