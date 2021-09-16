5 most underrated midfielders in the 21st Century

The 21st Century thus far has been blessed with outstanding generational midfield talent with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. All these players have been at the very forefront of plaudits for their technical ability and impact, being able to grab a game by the neck to wrestle control at so many times in their decorated careers.

Often, however, in the era of attacking football, the subtlety of the midfielder becomes hard to appreciate unless they directly contribute to a goal or an assist. On that note, here are 5 of the most underrated midfielders of the 21st century:

#5 Rafael van der Vaart

Rafael van der Vaart was hailed as a dutch prodigy at Ajax, having won the prestigious Golden Boy award at age 20. Much was hyped about him as a natural talent in the classic Ajax mold as he grew through the ranks despite discipline issues. In 2005, a surprise move to Hamburger SV in Germany followed, where his near three-year spell established him as a cut above the rest, with his creative talent sought by the biggest clubs in the world.

Arguably the biggest club in the world at the time, Real Madrid, signed him in 2008, with many holding a firm belief that he would grow to be a superstar. Frustration grew at being underappreciated despite being a well-rounded goalscoring midfielder (even making the Ballon d'Or list in 2008). He was outright rejected under Manuel Pellegrini, with Kaka being preferred as a number 10.

Then came the move to Tottenham Hotspur, where his simplistic style of play was lauded, adding to a star-studded squad with the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe, with the team in their inaugural Champions League run.

Return spells at Hamburg and a Spain return at Real Betis followed, as van der Vaart winded down his career, unfortunately shy of the trophy-laden expectations that weighed him down as a youth. Unlike Dutch counterpart Wesley Sneijder, van der Vaart is sadly not spoken about enough as one of the great classical Dutch playmakers of his generation.

#4 David Silva

It's a bit unfair to put down a man with his own statue outside the club he served for nearly a decade-plus, but David Silva can well afford the extra praise.

Signed at the start of the 2010s when the Premier League was transitioning into a technical and high-tempo playing style, Silva was one of the original proprietors of diminutive and nippy maestros to reach the shores of England. Unlike international teammate Andres Iniesta, who is lauded for his unique role as a cross between winger and central midfielder, David Silva was never given due credit for his contribution to that unique position.

Out on the wings, moving the ball through the middle of the park, to picking up possession from the defenders and starting moves, his wizard-like ability to dictate time, space and tempo brought the very best out of Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure at Manchester City. Sadly, with football being increasingly a numbers game, the stats can never tell the true story of El Magico.

