5 underrated players coached by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers in football history.

The Portuguese had a fairly lackluster career as a player, featuring for some Portuguese clubs without experiencing much success. His career as a manager, however, has seen immense success.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



A thousand games in management for Jose Mourinho, marked with a win for his Roma side!



Wins - 639

🤝 Draws - 198

Losses - 162

Trophies - 33



Starting out initially with Benfica in 2000, he first made headlines after taking over at Porto in 2002. His stint with Porto was one of the most successful periods in the club's history. Mourinho even managed to win the UEFA Champions League in 2004 with the club, despite having a far weaker side than his competition.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Most clean sheets

Fewest goals conceded



PL records held by Guardiola's Man City:



Most points

Most goals scored



Mourinho then moved to Chelsea shortly after the club's takeover by Roman Abramovich and made history with the London outfit. He broke several records during his time there and spearheaded one of the club's most successful periods in their history.

His career then took him to Internazionale in Italy, where he won the UEFA Champions League once again. He followed this up with a successful stint at Real Madrid, before returning to Chelsea once again. He has also managed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and is currently with AS Roma.

It's fair to say that Mourinho has had the privilege of coaching some of the world's best-ever footballers. Let's take a look at the five underrated footballers coached by Jose Mourinho.

#5. Goran Pandev

FC Internazionale Milano v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Goran Pandev is arguably the greatest player in Macedonian football history.

Pandev has had quite an extensive career, representing over seven clubs in his 20-year career. His period with Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho is possibly his most successful-ever.

433 @433 With Goran Pandev hanging up his boots, Inter's entire 2010 Champions League winning XI has now retired

In just three years with the club, Pandev won a Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and the UEFA Champions League title. The 2009-10 treble-winning Inter Milan team was arguably the strongest side in the club's long history.

bet365 @bet365 An integral part of Inter Milan's 2010 treble-winning side.



An icon in North Macedonia, scoring the winner to send them to Euro 2020.



A 20-year career, with more than 150 goals for club and country.



Pandev made 69 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists. He has also won the award for Macedonian footballer of the year on five occasions.

#4. Branislav Ivanovic

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Branislav Ivanovic is one of the best defenders in Chelsea's history.

The Serbian spent nine long years with the club, achieving great success and establishing himself as one of the best defenders of his era. He signed for a reported £9 million from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008 and paid back every penny with his onfield achievements.

Ivanovic was primarily a right-back who was also capable of playing as a centre-back if required. He provided incredible stability to the Chelsea backline and was always one of the first names on the sheet under Mourinho.

Squawka Football @Squawka

FA Cup

Champions League

Europa League

Bitten by Luis Suarez



Ivanovic spent the majority of his career with Chelsea. He made 377 appearances for the club, amassing 34 goals and 34 assists during this time. He also won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Europa League.

Squawka Football @Squawka

⁣

Premier League⁣

FA Cup⁣

League Cup⁣

Champions League⁣

Europa League⁣

League Cup⁣

Community Shield⁣

Russian Premier League⁣

Russian Cup⁣

⁣

Ivanovic certainly set the standard for a Chelsea right-back in today's era.

