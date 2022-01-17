5 underrated players coached by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers in football history.
The Portuguese had a fairly lackluster career as a player, featuring for some Portuguese clubs without experiencing much success. His career as a manager, however, has seen immense success.
Starting out initially with Benfica in 2000, he first made headlines after taking over at Porto in 2002. His stint with Porto was one of the most successful periods in the club's history. Mourinho even managed to win the UEFA Champions League in 2004 with the club, despite having a far weaker side than his competition.
Mourinho then moved to Chelsea shortly after the club's takeover by Roman Abramovich and made history with the London outfit. He broke several records during his time there and spearheaded one of the club's most successful periods in their history.
His career then took him to Internazionale in Italy, where he won the UEFA Champions League once again. He followed this up with a successful stint at Real Madrid, before returning to Chelsea once again. He has also managed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and is currently with AS Roma.
It's fair to say that Mourinho has had the privilege of coaching some of the world's best-ever footballers. Let's take a look at the five underrated footballers coached by Jose Mourinho.
#5. Goran Pandev
Goran Pandev is arguably the greatest player in Macedonian football history.
Pandev has had quite an extensive career, representing over seven clubs in his 20-year career. His period with Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho is possibly his most successful-ever.
In just three years with the club, Pandev won a Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and the UEFA Champions League title. The 2009-10 treble-winning Inter Milan team was arguably the strongest side in the club's long history.
Pandev made 69 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists. He has also won the award for Macedonian footballer of the year on five occasions.
#4. Branislav Ivanovic
Branislav Ivanovic is one of the best defenders in Chelsea's history.
The Serbian spent nine long years with the club, achieving great success and establishing himself as one of the best defenders of his era. He signed for a reported £9 million from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008 and paid back every penny with his onfield achievements.
Ivanovic was primarily a right-back who was also capable of playing as a centre-back if required. He provided incredible stability to the Chelsea backline and was always one of the first names on the sheet under Mourinho.
Ivanovic spent the majority of his career with Chelsea. He made 377 appearances for the club, amassing 34 goals and 34 assists during this time. He also won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Europa League.
Ivanovic certainly set the standard for a Chelsea right-back in today's era.