5 most underrated players in the Premier League

Every year, the Premier League gives out awards to players who excel in the competition and help their teams to the title or in mounting a title challenge. Very little consideration has been given to players from the "smaller" teams, who cannot challenge for the Premier League title.

Many times, however, players from these smaller teams outperform the big guns, but they do not receive their deserved recognition. Many players end up not getting called up to their national teams for this reason, and it feels rather unfair on them.

Individual awards don't pain the whole picture about the best performers in the Premier League

The Premier League has the end-of-season PFA and FWA awards for excellent performers, but these often go to players from the title-winning team.

Here, we have put together a list of five players who have caught the eye with their consistency in the Premier League without receiving due recognition:

#5 Dwight McNeil

Burnley's 21-year-old English midfielder Dwight McNeil certainly displays a maturity beyond his age. The wide midfielder became a regular for Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season, aged only 19. McNeil made his debut as an 18-year-old on the final day of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The midfielder has been one of the first names on Burnley's team sheet since his debut and has gone on to amass 108 Premier League appearances for the Clarets. The youngster is blessed with impressive footwork and close control, and can swing in deadly crosses with his wand of a left foot. His defensive positioning and awareness are also commendable, traits expected of a Burnley regular.

Surprisingly, McNeil has never been invited to the England national team and has played only 10 times for the England U21s. Players with less experience than McNeil have been preferred in the Young Lions set-up, begging the question of how different things may be if he played at a bigger club.

#4 James Ward-Prowse

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has distinguished himself as one of the finest central midfielders in the Premier League. Like McNeil, he has only ever appeared for one club in the Premier League, featuring regularly for the Saints.

A dead-ball specialist, Ward-Prowse is one of the league's tidiest passers as he helps his side move the ball quickly and smartly with his precision. Described as a "true prospect" in 2014 by then-England manager Roy Hodgson, the 27-year-old has hardly had the chance to prove himself with the Three Lions.

He was left out of the final squad for Euro 2020, and has played only nine times for his country, a scarce reward for his quality and consistency.

