Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Crystal Palace have completed Roy Hodgson's first signing ahead of the new season, capturing Vicente Guaita from Getafe.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 17:16 IST
91
Guaita cropped
New Crystal Palace signing Vicente Guiata

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from LaLiga outfit Getafe on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old will officially become an Eagles player on July 1 when his contract with the Spanish side expires and is Roy Hodgson's first signing ahead of the new Premier League season.

Guaita kept 12 clean sheets for Getafe last season, helping the side finish in eighth place in their first campaign back in the top flight, and started his career at Valencia - making over 100 appearances for Los Che.

Palace have been eyeing a new goalkeeper due to uncertainties surrounding the future of veteran shot-stopper Julian Speroni and first-choice number one Wayne Hennessey. The pair are both out of contract at the end of this month.

Wales international Hennessey has stated that is keen to secure a new deal in south London but the arrival of Guaita will present him with competition for his starting spot.

Speaking to the club's official website, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said:

"We are delighted to sign one of LaLiga's best goalkeepers and pleased that we beat off the competition for his signature.

"We very much look forward to Vicente joining in pre-season training and helping us push on in the Premier League."

After a slow start to the 2017-18 season, Roy Hodgson took charge at Selhurst Park and led the club away from the threat of relegation.

Premier League 2017-18
Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
RELATED STORY
Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pep Guardiola wants Crystal Palace star
RELATED STORY
Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 key stats from Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us