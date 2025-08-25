“Needs dropping next game”, Have been a disgrace” - Liverpool fans worry about performance from 2 players despite 3-2 win vs Newcastle 

Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) are worried about Milos Kerkez and Ibrahima Konate after the win over Newcastle United. Some believe that the club needs to start hunting for their replacements soon.

Liverpool needed a 100th-minute goal from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha to seal a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United. The Reds took the lead through Ryan Gravenberch in the first half, before Hugo Ekitike made it 2-0 seconds into the second half.

Bruno Guimares managed to pull one back for the 10-men, as Anthony Gordon got sent off seconds before the half-time whistle for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk. William Osula made it 2-2 for the home side with just 3 minutes left, but the Magpies could not hold on for the point.

Despite picking up all three points, the Reds faithful were not happy with the performance. They pointed at Konate and Kerkez as the weak links in the starting XI and said:

Tapiwa 🥷🏾 @TDJS_92 It'll probably go under the radar because we've conceded 4 goals in the two games, but VVD has been great. Konate and Kerkez have been a disgrace so far.

"I predict most Liverpool fans will want a Kerkez replacement next summer" added another.

Alex Daggers @a_daggers11 Kerkez needs dropping next game

"Konate and Kerkez I worry about" said a worried fan.

"Konate and Kerkez dey annoy me" ecohed a Liverpool fan.

"Kerkez worries me!! How he played all game is beyond me! As for IBou " added another.

"Konate's decision making is horrible, always quick to go forward oya return back na then he is behind struggling. Alisson should have remained in his post for that second goal also poor decision making. For Kerkez, VVD need oriamo cord to dy flog ein neck." said a fan who was thankful for Van Dijk.

"Kerkez is a concern. He's so vulnerable defensively and has so far shown next to nothing going the other way. I'd consider bringing Robbo back in, certainly for Arsenal but maybe also just to let Kerkez acclimatise." said another.

Arsenal are now on top of the Premier League table, with Tottenham and Slot's side right behind, level on points.

Liverpool leaking goals but have six points from two games

Liverpool kicked off the season with a 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on August 15. The Reds were 2-0 up in the game before Antoine Semenyo's brace leveled things up, but Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah sealed the win.

Arne Slot's side had a repeat of the scenario on Monday at St James' Park as Newcastle United also managed to pull level after going down 2-0. However, Rio Ngumoha stepped up and scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

They face Arsenal in the Premier League next before the players split for the international break.

