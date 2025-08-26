Liverpool boss Arne Slot’s 5-word message to Rio Ngumoha revealed after 16-year-old scores winning goal in 3-2 triumph over Newcastle

Liverpool manager Arne Slot's message for young matchwinner Rio Ngumoha has been revealed following their 3-2 win against Newcastle United. The Reds secured all three points from a hostile St. James' Park on Monday, August 25 thanks to their 16-year-old prodigy.

Ad

In what was a cracking game for the neutrals, Ngumoha made the headlines with his winner in the 90+10th minute of the match. The teenager was only introduced from the bench in the 90+6th minute of the game and grabbed a match-winning goal on his Premier League debut.

Following the game, the Liverpool players and staff were all over the former Chelsea youngster and embracing him. Arne Slot was seen congratulating the winger and told him to enjoy his moment. The Dutchman told the youngster, as per Liverpool FC's official page on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"What a moment - enjoy it!"

Ngumoha made only one senior appearance for the Merseyside giants before Monday's game. He featured in the 4-0 win against Accrington Stanley last season in the FA Cup third round.

Newcastle United were on top of Arne Slot's side from the first whistle before Ryan Gravenberch scored against the run of play in the 35th minute. The Magpies saw their makeshift striker Anthony Gordon being brandished a straight red card in the 45+3rd minute.

Ad

Liverpool doubled their lead moments after the second half started with Hugo Ekitike scoring his third goal in three games. However, the Reds were still pegged back twice by a 10-man Newcastle United with Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula finding the back of the net.

Rio Ngumoha's winner sees Arne Slot's side secure valuable three points despite not being at their best. He has also become the youngest player ever to score a winning goal in the Premier League, eclipsing Wayne Rooney's record.

Ad

Liverpool star agrees terms with Bundesliga outfit: Reports

Out of favor Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer after struggling for playing time under Arne Slot.

As reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig have identified the English attacking midfielder as the potential replacement for Xavi Simons. The Netherlands international is reportedly set to join Chelsea this summer.

Ad

Liverpool reportedly want £40 million for the former Fulham youngster but are yet to agree on a fee witth RB Leipzig. Elliott is understood to be open to the idea of moving to the Red Bull Arena as he eyes regular first-team football.

Elliott emerged as one of the most promising young players in world football under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, he was not quite fancied by Arne Slot last season and played only 822 minutes across competitions. He has made 148 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date scoring 15 times and providing 20 assists.

Elliott established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in Europe under Jurgen Klopp. However, he has struggled for minutes since Arne Slot took over at the club last summer and only played 822 minutes across competitions last season. He has so far made 149 appearances for the Merseyside giants scoring 15 goals and producing 20 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More