Liverpool star agrees personal terms with Bundesliga club, Reds ready to let player leave if they receive suitable offer: Reports

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has reportedly agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig. The Englishman is keen on leaving Anfield, and the Reds are open to selling him.

According to a report by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Elliott is pushing to join the Bundesliga side and will be the replacement for Xavi Simons. The Dutchman has a deal in place to join Chelsea and will be making the move after the Bayern Munich clash this weekend.

Liverpool are yet to agree a fee to sell Elliott, but GiveMeSport have reported that the Reds want £40 million. The 22-year-old has already said that he wants to explore options this summer, as he wants to play regularly.

He spoke to the media in Hong Kong during pre-season and said (via The Athletic):

“If I had it my way, I would be here for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that. I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad. I want to keep being successful as a player. It’s something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation.”

“We have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure. It’s something I need to have a look at and decide. My main focus is here now. At the moment, I’m here for the season as far as I’m aware. We have a busy pre-season so I need to focus on that.”

The Athletic reported at that time that Liverpool were not looking to sell Elliott. However, they slapped a £50 million asking price on the Englishman if they were to sell.

Harvey Elliott told to leave Liverpool by pundit

Gabby Agbonlahor spoke about Harvey Elliott earlier this summer and urged the Liverpool star to leave Anfield. He claimed that the it was best to try a new league and said (via Liverpool.com):

"I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like L'pool but for him and the club, a move is perfect. I am sure L'pool will look at it, and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been [at the Euros]. He might not think he is too far off at L'pool and go to a team fighting for Europe, or try a different league."

The Reds have signed Florian Wirtz for £116 million this summer, and the German is expected to be the main option in the attacking midfielder role.

