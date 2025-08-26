Arsenal talent Max Dowman sums up Rio Ngumoha with 2-word comment after 16-year-old grabs late winner for Liverpool against Newcastle

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has lauded Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha following his match-winner against Newcastle United on Monday, August 25. Thanks to the teenager, Arne Slot's side managed to secure all three points from St. James' Park despite not being at their best.

Rio Ngumoha shattered several records with his 90+10th-minute winner for the Reds on his Premier League debut. He became the club's youngest ever goalscorer aged just 16 years and 361 days.

The Liverpool wonderkid also broke Wayne Rooney’s all-time Premier League record of being the youngest player to score a winning goal. He was only introduced from the bench in the 90+6th minute of the game with the game level at 2-2.

Quite naturally, the Liverpool youngster has become the talk of the town, and fans and pundits are showering praise on him. Arsenal youngster Max Dowman, who is regarded as one of the best talents in the world, also lauded his compatriot.

On his Instagram Story, the 15-year-old posted a picture of Ngumoha and wrote:

“The best”

Dowman and Ngumoha will be up against each other on Sunday, August 31, when Arsenal travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool. The two players have shared the pitch on 14 occasions for England at under-16 and under-17 levels.

Dowman also made his Premier League debut for Mikel Arteta's side this weekend in a 5-0 win against Leeds United. He was introduced from the bench in the 64th minute and won a penalty for his side.

Ian Wright names Arsenal star who can replace the injured Bukayo Saka in XI ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has named Noni Madueke as the player who can replace Bukayo Saka on the right flank against Liverpool. The 23-year-old is doubtful for the trip to Anfield on Sunday, August 31 after picking up a hamstring injury in a 5-0 win against Leeds United.

The extent of Saka's injury is not confirmed yet, but Wright believes that Madueke could fill the gap in his absence. The former Gunners striker said, as quoted by Metro:

"This is why the signings [are important]. Madueke can play this side and this is why you bring in a Madueke. I’m not saying he’s going to play like Saka, but fill that gap. He plays on that side, that’s where he likes to play… fill that gap until Saka comes back because he’s got a chance now."

Arsenal have enjoyed a solid summer transfer window this time out but their acquisition of Madueke from Chelsea was far from a popular one. Fans voiced their displeasure for splashing £52 million for the England international.

Madueke has so far made two appearances for the Gunners and has done a decent job. Before moving to the Emirates, he made 92 appearances for Chelsea scoring 20 goals and producing nine assists.

