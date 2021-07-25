5 most unexpected Golden Boot winners at the Euros

The usual suspects to win the Golden Boot award at the Euros usually are from the big teams. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at EURO 2020, edging past Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, who also scored five goals, by an assist he registered at the tournament.

A look at the top scorers in the last few editions of the Euros include the likes of - Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, David Villa, Alan Shearer and Marco Van Basten. But over 16 editions of the Euros, there have been a few surprise winners of the Golden Boot award.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the Golden Boot in the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Champions League and at the European Championship.



On that note, here's a look at the five most unexpected Golden Boot winners at the Euros.

#5 Henrik Larsen - 3 goals (Euro 1992)

UEFA Euro '92 Final - Denmark vs Germany

Denmark did not even qualify for the Euros in 1992 but were called up to the finals after Yugoslavia were disqualified for the tournament after a war broke up the country into several sovereign states.

Very few expected Denmark to reach the knockout round of the Euros, much less go all the way, which makes Henrik Larsen winning the Golden Boot that year all the more surprising. The top-scorer's award was shared among four players that year, with Larsen being the only one from Denmark to top score at a major tournament.

He scored a brace in the semi-final against the Netherlands and also converted from the spot in the ensuing penalty shootout. Larsen scored just two more goals with Denmark in international competitions following that unexpected triumph in 1992.

#4 Savo Milosevic - 5 goals (Euro 2000)

Savo Milosevic scored five goals in four games.

Savo Milosevic of FR Yugoslavia scored five goals at the 2000 Euros.

That year, there were two winners of the Golden Boot, but none of them were from the winning team, France. The Yugoslavia team at Euro 2000 was full of talented players, including the likes of Sinisa Mihajlovic and Dejan Stankovic. But they were heavily reliant on the exploits of Milosevic, who scored five of their eight goals in that tournament.

Milosevic had made a name for himself as an accomplished finisher with his youth club Partizan and scored 21 goals in the 1999-00 campaign for Real Zaragoza.

