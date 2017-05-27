EPL 2016/17: Top 5 unexpected performers of the season

Chelsea's Victor Moses was one of the players who took everyone by surprise in the recent Premier League season.

by Parth Athale Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 16:07 IST

Moses’ transformation took everyone by surprise

At the beginning of the drama that is the Premier League, there are certain individuals whose roles are unknown. These players are not expected to raise many eyebrows. But as sportsmen often do, they defy the expectations.

Some play understudy to a key player. Some are not suited to the formations and tactics. Some are young players yet to make their mark. The remaining? They are deemed not good enough.

Luckily though, injuries, formation changes and transfers can unexpectedly change the situation. An upturn in fortunes can happen quickly and propel even the most unlikely footballers into the limelight. Some take the pressure positively and perform admirably despite no specific expectations.

On that note, here are the top five unexpected performers from the recently concluded Premier League.

#5 Victor Moses

The Nigerian winger has been at Chelsea since 2012 but often found playing time difficult to come by. He played under Rafa Benitez in 2013 but in the following three seasons, he was loaned out to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham by Jose Mourinho.

Many presumed he’d continue his role of being a loan dweller, but he found a new beginning under Antonio Conte. Moses was on the periphery in the first few games, but after Conte turned to the 3-4-3 formation, the former Wigan Athletic star impressed at the right wing-back position.

The width provided by Moses and fellow wing-back Marcos Alonso has been crucial to Chelsea's success. Moses' defensive abilities have improved as well; a goal-saving tackle on Sergio Aguero in December being the prime example.

The Nigerian has made the position his own due to his work rate, pace and dribbling ability. He also mustered three goals and two assists in 34 league appearances this past season.

Victor Moses, a perennial loanee who became a key player for the Champions.