Premier League 2018-19: 5 unexpected stars of the season

Every Premier League season brings with it an equal opportunity for all the players to shine for their respective clubs. Some players take this opportunity season after season and become the consistent and defining stars of the league; these are the players expected to do well every time they step onto the pitch. This category includes players like Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, David de Gea and numerous others.

However, every season, there are some players who perform beyond all expectations and surprise fans and pundits alike. Here's a look at five such unexpected stars of the Premier League 2018-19 season:

1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been a revelation in the Crystal Palace defense

The 21-year-old from Croydon has been a rock in the Crystal Palace defensive line throughout the season. In an age where most full-backs like going forward and offering help to the attacking players, Wan-Bissaka is a right-back who defends.

His quick reading of the game, awareness of the opposition's attacking credentials and efficient tackling have prevented many teams in the league from breaching the Crystal Palace defense. With 84 interceptions,129 clearances and a tackle success of almost 93%, Wan-Bissaka has given a very mature and impressive performance for a young defender like him.

He has been a vital element in Crystal Palace finishing the season at a respectable 12th position in the league. It's no wonder that he has been named the Crystal Palace Player of the Year for 2018-19.

Wan-Bissaka's heroics have made many clubs in Europe take notice, and Palace might find it very hard to keep him at their club. A fan favorite at Crystal Palace and a nightmare for wingers, he has a very fitting chant sung to the tune of The Clash's 'Rock the Casbah' by the Palace faithful: 'Your wingers don't like him....Wan-Bissaka, Wan-Bissaka.'

1 / 5 NEXT