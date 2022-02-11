5 most unforgettable finals in football history

We all have our special "I was there!" moment in life. How lucky one must feel to witness the magic unfold in front of their wide gapping eyes that capture things we had all been eagerly waiting for. For a football fanatic, there's nothing more enthralling than noticing the fiercest clashes on the pitch.

With the highest stakes, the best quality on the pitch, and the ego that desires glory at its meanest, football does not dare disappoint. Though the need to be diplomatic suggests that every game of football is brilliant, there is nothing that comes close to a pulsating finale.

The journey stands successfully completed, the destination is just footsteps away, one cannot afford to blink or the silverware may disappear from sight. The sweet dreams of glory can turn into a regretful nightmare in 90 minutes of footballing action.

Each fan has his own set of memories in football and it would be unfair to argue why one's is more special than the other's. To speak in absolutes in terms of greatest, the best, the most memorable could often prove to be indifferent. The subjectivity prevails after all those efforts.

However, there are some finals in history which do fit those superlatives together in the collective consciousness of footballing brethren. That makes them almost unforgettable and even the most teasing hint will bring back those memories in a rush. Here are the five most unforgettable finals in football history.

#5 Uruguay vs Brazil - 1950 World Cup Final

A picture of the Uruguay vs Brazil tie from 1950

The fourth edition of the World Cup took place in 1950 after a 12-year break due to World War II. As if that wasn't already a special occasion of much anticipation, the excitement was doubled by the fact that it was being held in Brazil.

It is a nation that since the British introduced them to football, had made a religion of it. They blended it into their culture, in their sense of style and their football was as entertaining to watch as it was effective.

In 1950, there was no other team more well equipped to win the tournament than the hosts. The Brazilians wanted to make this occasion big, they knew that a few good men representing their country were bringing the trophy home.

The stadium that was going to host the final, the Maracana, was built over the course of two years in Rio de Janeiro. Back in those days, the World Cup was not settled by a one-off final though. There was a group stage played between the last four teams and the one that came out with the most points won.

But then it all boiled down to one fixture: the battle of the South Americans. It was Brazil vs Uruguay in the final game. The hosts were rampant throughout the tournament, scoring goals for fun and nearly impenetrable in defense. A draw was sufficient for them to be crowned the champions of the world.

Their rather diminutive neighbors, however, had already once been crowned champions in 1930 and were there to prove a point again. And so the game began. It did not live up to its hype in the first half but then things started to take shape and a livelier, thrilling and astonishing second half unfolded.

It was advantage Brazil, as Selecao striker Friaca gave them the lead minutes after the second half began. A crowd of 173,850 individuals (with tickets) erupted in uproar, their nation one step closer to its first world title. Had to be precise with that number because, till date, it remains the record for the biggest attendance in a football match. The aggregate attendance was nearly 200,000.

Uruguay pulled one back through winger Juan Schiaffino, however the Brazilians were unbothered. A draw was still going to do it for them. As the clock ticked and the game moved closer towards the full-time whistle, celebrations had already begun in the stadium.

In the 79th minute, Alcides Ghiggia stepped up to break Brazilian hearts as he scored the match-winner and defeaning silence prevailed. No one entertained even the thought of a defeat before the game. In fact, some newspapers had already pronounced Brazil the champions.

Everyone looked at the scoreline in utter disbelief, but it was reality. Bewildering and bitter, but in their faces. Uruguay were the champions of world football. This shock defeat on home soil is infamously known as Maracanazao (the Maracana blow).

As a result of this victory, Brazil stopped wearing their white shirts to switch to the yellow jerseys which they wear to this age. As far as the psyche of the nation is concerned, this was a big trauma, a tragedy as grand as Shakespeare's.

#4 Manchester United vs Chelsea - 2008 UCL Final

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Perhaps in the last few years we have become acquainted with the occasion of an all English European final. This is because of the high quality football the Premier League has consistently produced.

However, when Chelsea and Manchester United contested the Champions League final in 2008, it was the first English final after 1971. Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers competed in a two-legged 1971 UEFA Super Cup final won by the former.

There was nothing missing from the 2008 UCL final, however. There were goals, albeit just two of them, rage and physicality, there were cards; yellow and red, extra time and penalties. It was an end-to-end encounter where Chelsea and Man United both had opportunities to seal the game in normal time.

However, neither side was ready to bow down and did the needful defensively to pester each other and resist the attacks. Manchester United broke the deadlock through Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 42nd goal of the season. Playing on the left wing, he tried to enjoy himself as much as he could against Michael Essien who played the makeshit left-back.

At the stroke of half-time, Frank Lampard delivered a sucker punch and pulled one back for the Blues. He compelled United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to deliver a more purposeful teamtalk. Both goalkeepers Edwin van der Sar and Petr Cech deserved plaudits for making some exceptional saves throughout the game.

Didier Drogba had the chance to be the hero of the night, but his speculating effort from 25-yards hit the upright. With 15 minutes of extra time remaining, the striker lost his temper and a needless slap to Nemanja Vidic saw him sent off. The energy was sucked out of the most relentless pair of legs on the pitch and the fate of the final was left to be decided by penalties.

Ronaldo's spot kick was figured out well by Cech who gave Chelsea a glimmer of hope to hang by. But John Terry took a woeful penalty, missing the target altogether. Van der Sar then helped Ferguson and co. to the title by saving Nicolas Anelka's sudden death penalty.

