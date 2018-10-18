×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Premier League stars and their unique Guinness World Records that you didn't know about

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.00K   //    18 Oct 2018, 18:18 IST

Cesc Fabregas is the proud owner of not one but two Guinness World Records
Cesc Fabregas is the proud owner of not one but two Guinness World Records

As a Premier League fan, all of us take pride in our ability to recall some of the league records in a flash. Get your records right and you may end up with the bragging rights for days to come in your group.

Well, most of us know who the all time top scorer in the league is or who has made the most appearances in the league. Records like these are just common knowledge.

Would you like to know some offbeat and unique football records that have been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records? Good news for you is that Premier League stars have been pretty active in getting their names inscribed in the record books.

So, sit tight and find out below the five peculiar Guinness World Record that are currently held by the Premier League stars.

#5 Cesc Fabregas - Most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair with 15

Fabregas first entered into the record book back in 2017.
Fabregas first entered into the record book back in 2017.

Cesc Fabregas, was recently in the news for something he did on the 31st of December 2016. It was the day on which the Spaniard gave a record-breaking assist to set-up Willian in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Stoke City.

The 2010 World Cup winner finds himself in the 2019 Guinness World Records Book for the fastest time to achieve 100 assists in the Premier League, reaching the tally in just 293 games.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Fabregas said, “I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest, I’m not the most flexible, I don’t jump high. But to achieve this record in my career is one of the proudest things in my job, because it is my job and I did it well.”

But this is a record he made on the pitch. His other and the wackier of the two records came off the pitch.

In July 2017, on the Sky One owned A League of Their Own game show, the La Masia graduate entered the record books with former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp, as the joint holder of the Most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair with 15 successful passes.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Cesc Fabregas Dele Alli Football Top 5/Top 10 Etihad Stadium
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
9 Premier League clubs that broke their transfer records...
RELATED STORY
Cesc Fabregas earns Guinness World Record for being...
RELATED STORY
5 left wing backs setting the Premier League on fire
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Assessing the top 6 clubs based...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League managers with the best managerial start...
RELATED STORY
5 Famous players who you didn't know rejected a move to...
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
6 best forwards so far in this season's Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How these 10 players make the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us