5 Premier League stars and their unique Guinness World Records that you didn't know about

Cesc Fabregas is the proud owner of not one but two Guinness World Records

As a Premier League fan, all of us take pride in our ability to recall some of the league records in a flash. Get your records right and you may end up with the bragging rights for days to come in your group.

Well, most of us know who the all time top scorer in the league is or who has made the most appearances in the league. Records like these are just common knowledge.

Would you like to know some offbeat and unique football records that have been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records? Good news for you is that Premier League stars have been pretty active in getting their names inscribed in the record books.

So, sit tight and find out below the five peculiar Guinness World Record that are currently held by the Premier League stars.

#5 Cesc Fabregas - Most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair with 15

Fabregas first entered into the record book back in 2017.

Cesc Fabregas, was recently in the news for something he did on the 31st of December 2016. It was the day on which the Spaniard gave a record-breaking assist to set-up Willian in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Stoke City.

The 2010 World Cup winner finds himself in the 2019 Guinness World Records Book for the fastest time to achieve 100 assists in the Premier League, reaching the tally in just 293 games.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Fabregas said, “I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest, I’m not the most flexible, I don’t jump high. But to achieve this record in my career is one of the proudest things in my job, because it is my job and I did it well.”

But this is a record he made on the pitch. His other and the wackier of the two records came off the pitch.

In July 2017, on the Sky One owned A League of Their Own game show, the La Masia graduate entered the record books with former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp, as the joint holder of the Most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair with 15 successful passes.

