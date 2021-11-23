5 unique records that could be set at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on November 29 and there is a great level of excitement among the football fans. Due to the award ceremony being canceled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the enthusiasm is more than normal this year.

Since the announcement of the 30 Ballon d'Or nominees in October, there has been a lot of debate as to who might take home the award. The nomination list has some world-class players and it will be a close call this time around.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will set new records

From the 30 shortlisted footballers, most fans have a good idea about the likely candidates to win the Ballon d'Or. Some names are pretty obvious ones, while others have come a long way in their career to get to this stage.

Here, we take a look at the five most unique records that are likely to be made depending on who wins the prestigious award:

#5 Jorginho

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

The Chelsea midfielder has had a phenomenal year. He has had success both at club and international level in 2021. Jorginho is a vital player for the Blues and has done pretty well under Thomas Tuchel.

The incisive passing and vision from his holding midfield role has helped the Italian become crucial to Chelsea's success. Jorginho won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League with the Blues and was also an integral member of the Euro 2020 winning squad with Italy.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Exactly a week till Jorginho wins the Ballon d'Or 💙 Exactly a week till Jorginho wins the Ballon d'Or 💙 https://t.co/uzm8bn0aRj

Should he win the Ballon d'Or this year, he will become the first Chelsea player ever to achieve this marvelous award. Frank Lampard came close to winning it in 2005, when he ended up second best only to the great Ronaldinho.

With the Ballon d'Or victory this year, Jorginho could also become the sixth Italian to win it and the second Italian this century after Fabio Cannavaro. He remains the only player on this list to have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the European Championship.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form this season and it has been more or less the same for him ever since he signed for Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian forward has run riot in the Premier League with his brilliant creativity and amazing goal-scoring abilities.

The left-footed winger has so far scored 106 league goals in just 157 appearances for the Reds. He has already directly contributed 18 Premier League goals this season in 12 matches. Salah has been a powerhouse for Liverpool and, more importantly, a go-to player for Jurgen Klopp.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP 5 goals in 3 Champions League games for Mohamed Salah. Ballon D'Or for this man. 5 goals in 3 Champions League games for Mohamed Salah. Ballon D'Or for this man. https://t.co/UlwHNSriUM

Despite the chances being bleak, should the former Chelsea man win the Ballon d'Or this year, he'll become the first Egyptian ever to do so. Salah could also become only the second African player after George Weah to win this prestigious award.

If he ends up winning, Salah would only be the second Liverpool player to achieve the feat after Michael Owen in 2001. It is only just that a player of Salah's caliber wins the Ballon d'Or at some point in his career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith