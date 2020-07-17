5 unsung heroes who had a key role in Liverpool's title success

In any title winning side there are players who attract the headlines. Liverpool's incredible team includes so many players who would be contenders for player of the season award.

The names roll off the tongue: Alisson, Trent Alexander Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, have all been absolutely outstanding.

But every side that wins a league will have players who go under the radar and perhaps don't get the credit they deserve for their contribution to the season. In this article we look at five Liverpool players who might not be grabbing the headlines but have been vital in securing the club's first Premier League title - their first in over 30 years.

#5 Adrian

After signing just four days before the start of the season Adrian has picked up three winners medals in his first season at the club

Signed just four days before the opening fixture of the Premier League season as a back up goalkeeper, Adrian would have been anticipating a season warming the bench.

The man in front of him, Alisson Becker, is one of the best keepers in the world, and Adrian would surely have only been expecting the odd run out in the cup competitions.

How fortunes can change. Having been released by West Ham at the end of the 2018-19 after playing just five games, the Spaniard found himself thrust into Premier League action before half time in the team's opening game against Norwich City after Alisson suffered a calf injury.

Given how important the Brazilian had been for the team the previous season, everyone at Liverpool would surely have been worried about missing such a crucial member of their team for a prolonged period of time.

However Adrian proved himself to be more than an able deputy during his time in the team. In total he has featured 11 times in the league this season and he has finished on the winning side every time - a remarkable achievement even in a team as good as Liverpool's. During those 11 matches, he only conceded nine goals, keeping two clean sheets.

Losing Alisson so early in the season could have put a real dent in Liverpool's title charge, but the Spaniard's calm authority ensured that his absence didn't derail their challenge before it got started. He has been rewarded with a Premier League winners medal, was the hero in Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea, and also has a winner's medal from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Joe Gomez has been the unsung hero in Liverpool's back four this season

It would be fair to say that Joe Gomez is very much the unsung hero in Liverpool's back four this season with the headlines being dominated by Virgil Van Dijk, Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson.

However the fourth member of that back four has regularly been Joe Gomez and he has shown growing maturity playing alongside the brilliant Van Dijk.

His form is all the more impressive after a slow start to the season. After playing the full game in the opening match of the season against Norwich he would play only 10 minutes of Premier League football until being selected in the starting eleven against Bournemouth on 7 December.

That 3-0 victory was the first of 12 consecutive league matches he played. This run of games was broken in a 3-0 defeat away at Watford, Liverpool's first defeat of the season, and a game in which Gomez was sorely missed. He has remained a key part of the side since football resumed in England.

Perhaps the biggest compliment you could pay the young English centre back is that Virgil Van Dijk looks at his absolute best when playing alongside Gomez.