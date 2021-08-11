5 most valuable Argentina players (August 2021)

The Argentina football team scripted history when they won the Copa America 2021, beating Brazil 1-0 in the elusive final. La Albiceleste was a transformed unit under Lionel Scaloni and never looked like a side dependent on their talisman Lionel Messi like they usually do.

The squad showed grit, determination and cohesion throughout the Copa America 2021 and emerged as the newest footballing icons of the South American nation.

The Argentina squad had the perfect blend of youth and experience, with many of them being amongst the best paid footballers on the planet. Without further ado, let us dive right into the most valuable players from the current Argentina side.

#5 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - €35 million

Martinez collects the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at Copa Americ 2021

Emiliano Martinez became a hero of the sport overnight after making three saves in sensational fashion for Argentina against Colombia in the shoot-out of the Copa America semi-final. His consistency throughout the tournament also led him to the best goalkeeper award as well.

Martinez started in the Arsenal youth system before joining Aston Villa last year. He already has plenty of experience in English football which made him stand out amongst the Argentine national team. He won the Aston Villa Supporters' Player of the Season award for the 2020-21 season, due to his record-equalling 15 cleansheets in his first season with the club.

Martinez's recent exploits with the Argentina senior team have only raised his stock even further. If he does enjoy another stellar Premier League season, some of the big clubs could take serious notice and even attempt to lure him away from Villa Park.

#4 Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid) - €40 million

Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier

Angel Correa will take on the upcoming La Liga season as defending champion after helping Atletico Madrid lift their first league title since 2014 last term.

The Argentine played a vital role in Diego Simeone's system during the title-winning campaign, especially down the right wing, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists.

🗞️| Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente can form Atletico Madrid's attacking duo for La Liga opener against Celta Vigo. [AS🇪🇸 via @AtletiFrancia] #atmlive pic.twitter.com/HXoHakPrID — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 10, 2021

Correa's versatility in the attacking areas proved handy for Scaloni's Argentina as well in the Copa America. His playing style is comparable to Carlos Tevez, who also liked to burst with pace instantly to outfox the opposition defenders.

The 26-year-old's exploits at the Copa America helped Lionel Messi substantially en route to winning his first major international trophy with Argentina.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith