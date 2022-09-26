5 most valuable Brazilians in Europe's top 5 leagues

Brazil is one of the most successful nations in international football. They have won five FIFA World Cups and are widely tipped to be the favorites heading into the 2022 edition of football's showpiece event. Brazil has produced some of the greatest footballers in the history of the game.

Players like Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, Garrincha, Zico and Neymar are all household names and iconic personalities in the world of football. Even today, Brazil is home to some of the most exciting footballers in the world.

Brazilian players have a unique flair for the game and it's hard to take your eyes off them when they are in form. There are plenty of Brazilians plying their trade in Europe right now. Some of them are absolutely world-class.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most valuable Brazilian footballers in Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) - €70 million

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos is one of the most technically gifted centre-backs in the world. The versatile Brazil international can play in midfield as well and has been one of PSG's most important players in recent times.

He is also one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Brazilian national team. The 27-year-old is excellent at spraying progressive, line-breaking passes and helping his teams play out from the back.

Standing at 183 cms, Marquinhos is not the tallest defender around. However, he makes up for it with his leap and is quite an aerial threat from set-pieces. He has a transfer market valuation of €70 million.

#4 Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid) - €70 million

Real Madrid have done an incredible job of securing their future. Among their most exciting prospects is Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the best wingers in La Liga.

Rodrygo was outstanding as a super-sub last season, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. He seems to be gradually growing into the role of a starter for Carlo Ancelotti's side and has started the new season on a promising note.

In seven appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos, Rodrygo has scored three goals and provided two assists. He is valued at €70 million.

#3 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - €75 million

Neymar is currently one of the most in-form footballers on the planet. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has got off to a flying start to the new season and is widely tipped to have an excellent outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Over the last decade, Neymar has become one of the most recognizable faces in the world of football. The dazzling winger has wooed us with his breathtaking skills and ability to come up clutch in demanding situations.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

Neymar in the 2022-23 season so far:12 games11 goals10 assists

#2 Antony (Manchester United) - €75 million

Manchester United signed tricky Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax this summer on a transfer deal worth €95 million. Antony has been one of Ajax's most exciting attackers in recent seasons and he is expected to have a massive impact at Manchester United.

He is not the finished product just yet but the 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. In 33 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last term, Antony scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists. He is an elusive presence down the right wing for both club and country.

Antony has quick-feet and possesses an array of tricks which he shows off on a regular basis. He is valued at €75 million.

#1 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) - €120 million

Vinicius Jr. enjoyed a breakout season last term with Real Madrid. After producing moments of brilliance on a sporadic basis for Los Blancos, Vinicius doubled down on his strengths and delivered massively for Carlo Ancelotti's side last term.

He was a menacing presence down the left wing for Real Madrid and struck up a deadly strike partnership with Karim Benzema. Vinicius scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid last term.

The 22-year-old has got off to a great start to the new season as well. He has scored five goals and provided four assists in nine appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term.

Vinicius Jr has spent the last two years making his haters look stupid 🕺

